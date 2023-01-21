Pantera and Lamb of God Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Pantera recently confirmed their North American tour with LAMB OF GOD as special guests.
The upcoming tour in 2023 includes surviving members Philip Anselmo on vocals, Rex Brown on bass, with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).
Fans will be able to access tickets from January 27, 10 am local time, when they go on sale on the LiveNation website.
As Citi is the official card for the upcoming Pantera tour, Citi card members will be able to avail presale tickets via the Citi Entertainment program from January 24, 10 am local time to January 26, 10 pm local time. Fans can check out more information on presale details via www.citientertainment.com.
Pantera and Lamb of God Tour 2023: A complete list of dates and venues
The upcoming 20-city Pantera tour will be produced by Live Nation. It will kick off on July 28 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake, before going on to Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, and Denver, among others. It will conclude in Bristow, Virginia on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.
The dates and venues for the Pantera 2023 North American Tour are as follows:
- May 20, Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville
- July 13, Cadott, WI - Rockfest
- July 15, Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
- July 28, Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion At Star Lake
- July 29, Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
- July 31, Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- August 2, Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- August 4, East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium [with Metallica]
- August 5, Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- August 6, Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain
- August 8, Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview
- August 9, Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- August 11, Montreal, QC - Olympique Stadium [with Metallica]
- August 12, Toronto - Budweiser Stage
- August 15, Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
- August 17, Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- August 18, Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium [with Metallica]
- August 20, Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- August 23, Denver - Ball Arena
- August 25, Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium [with Metallica]
- August 26, Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 29, Salt Lake City - USANA Amphitheatre
- August 31, Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
- September 1, Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium [with Metallica]
- September 3, Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
- September 7, Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
- September 8, Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
- September 10, Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival [with Metallica]
- September 12, Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- September 14, Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach
- September 15, Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
- September 23, Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
- October 7, Sacramento, CA - Aftershock
- November 3, St. Louis - The Dome At America’s Center [with Metallica]
- November 10, Detroit - Ford Field
Pantera performed seven shows in Mexico and South America last month.
The band will also be headlining the 2023 comeback edition of Japan's Loud Park festival. The two-day event will be held on March 25 at Intex Osaka in Osaka and March 26 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City near Tokyo.