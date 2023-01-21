Pantera and Lamb of God Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Pantera recently confirmed their North American tour with LAMB OF GOD as special guests.

The upcoming tour in 2023 includes surviving members Philip Anselmo on vocals, Rex Brown on bass, with guitarist Zakk Wylde (OZZY OSBOURNE, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY) and drummer Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX).

Pantera @Pantera For the brothers. For the fans. For legacy. Excited to hit the road in the US this summer with special guests Lamb Of God! Tickets on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am. Pantera.com/tour

Fans will be able to access tickets from January 27, 10 am local time, when they go on sale on the LiveNation website.

As Citi is the official card for the upcoming Pantera tour, Citi card members will be able to avail presale tickets via the Citi Entertainment program from January 24, 10 am local time to January 26, 10 pm local time. Fans can check out more information on presale details via www.citientertainment.com.

Pantera and Lamb of God Tour 2023: A complete list of dates and venues

Paul Stanley @PaulStanleyLive THRILLED to see Phil, Rex and PANTERA back and KILLIN' it! Zakk and Charlie clearly did their homework with love and commitment. Pantera did shows with us years ago and were ferocious and explosive. Others tried but NOBODY could be them. Dime and Vinnie would be proud. @Pantera

The upcoming 20-city Pantera tour will be produced by Live Nation. It will kick off on July 28 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake, before going on to Milwaukee, Toronto, Austin, and Denver, among others. It will conclude in Bristow, Virginia on September 15 at Jiffy Lube Live.

The dates and venues for the Pantera 2023 North American Tour are as follows:

May 20, Daytona, FL - Welcome To Rockville

July 13, Cadott, WI - Rockfest

July 15, Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration

July 28, Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion At Star Lake

July 29, Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 31, Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 2, Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 4, East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium [with Metallica]

August 5, Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

August 6, Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

August 8, Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

August 9, Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 11, Montreal, QC - Olympique Stadium [with Metallica]

August 12, Toronto - Budweiser Stage

August 15, Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

August 17, Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 18, Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium [with Metallica]

August 20, Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 23, Denver - Ball Arena

August 25, Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium [with Metallica]

August 26, Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29, Salt Lake City - USANA Amphitheatre

August 31, Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

September 1, Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium [with Metallica]

September 3, Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

September 7, Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

September 8, Gilford, NH - Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

September 10, Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Festival [with Metallica]

September 12, Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 14, Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach

September 15, Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

September 23, Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October 7, Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

November 3, St. Louis - The Dome At America’s Center [with Metallica]

November 10, Detroit - Ford Field

Pantera performed seven shows in Mexico and South America last month.

The band will also be headlining the 2023 comeback edition of Japan's Loud Park festival. The two-day event will be held on March 25 at Intex Osaka in Osaka and March 26 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba City near Tokyo.

