Static-X and Sevendust 2024 Machine Killer North American Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Static-X and Sevendust have announced a new joint tour titled Machine Killer, which is scheduled to kick off from February 1, 2024, to February 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is a continuation of the legendary 1999 tour that featured both bands as well as the metal band Dope.

The bands announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, and Madison, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page of Static X.

"We heard you! The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends @sevendustofficial and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024! The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999."

Tickets for the tour will be available starting September 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The prices of the tickets have not been made public at the time of this writing. Those interested can purchase it from the official website of Static-X or at BandsInTown.

Static-X and Sevendust to collaborate with Dope in reunion tour

Iconic metal bands of the 90s and early 2000s, Static-X, Sevendust, and Dope, last worked together on a headliner tour in 1999, and now the bands are back with their reunion tour after 24 years. The three bands will begin their North American tour in February of next year after wrapping up the first leg of their current tour in October.

Each band will play an original album. Static-X will bring their Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, while Sevendust has Truth Killer lined up and Dope brings Blood Money Part Zer0, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the Static-X and Sevendust Machine Killer tour is given below:

North America 2024 dates:

February 1, 2024 – Los Angeles at The Wiltern

February 1, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House Of Blues

February 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL at Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion

February 3, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution

February 4, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Hard Rock Event Center

February 6, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore

February 7, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

February 9, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Tropicana

February 10, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom

February 12, 2024 – Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at Sherman Theater

February 13, 2024 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall

February 14, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount

February 16, 2024 – Worcester, Massachusetts at The Palladium

February 17, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks

February 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Pickering Resort Casino

February 19, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

February 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live

February 22, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

February 23, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at 20 Monroe Live

February 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Radius

February 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

February 27, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky at MegaCorp Pavilion

US 2023 tour dates:

October 6, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

October 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory Deep Ellum

October 8, 2023 – Little Rock, Arkansas at The Hall

October 10, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Tabernacle

October 11, 2023 – Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Outside at Hop Springs

October 13, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Piedmont Hall

October 14, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

October 15, 2023 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania at Freedom Hall

October 17, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

October 18, 2023 – Ft. Wayne, Indiana at The Clyde

October 19, 2023 – Gary, Indiana at The Hard Rock

October 20, 2023 – Clive, Iowa at Horizon Event Center

October 22, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory

October 23, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

October 24, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at The Tulsa Theatre

October 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Fillmore Auditorium

October 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at REVEL

October 28, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Speaking Rock

October 30, 2023 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee

October 31, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

The name of the tour is a portmanteau of Static-X's second studio album, Machine, which was released on May 22, 2001, and the recently released fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.