Static-X and Sevendust 2024 Machine Killer North American Tour: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Static-X and Sevendust have announced a new joint tour titled Machine Killer, which is scheduled to kick off from February 1, 2024, to February 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is a continuation of the legendary 1999 tour that featured both bands as well as the metal band Dope.
The bands announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland, and Madison, among others, via a post on the official Instagram page of Static X.
"We heard you! The Machine Killer Tour, metal legends @sevendustofficial and Static-X are announcing a second leg in February 2024! The Machine Killer Tour is a reunion that is over two decades in the making and goes all the way back to 1999."
Tickets for the tour will be available starting September 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The prices of the tickets have not been made public at the time of this writing. Those interested can purchase it from the official website of Static-X or at BandsInTown.
Static-X and Sevendust to collaborate with Dope in reunion tour
Iconic metal bands of the 90s and early 2000s, Static-X, Sevendust, and Dope, last worked together on a headliner tour in 1999, and now the bands are back with their reunion tour after 24 years. The three bands will begin their North American tour in February of next year after wrapping up the first leg of their current tour in October.
Each band will play an original album. Static-X will bring their Project: Regeneration Vol. 2, while Sevendust has Truth Killer lined up and Dope brings Blood Money Part Zer0, respectively.
The full list of dates and venues for the Static-X and Sevendust Machine Killer tour is given below:
North America 2024 dates:
- February 1, 2024 – Los Angeles at The Wiltern
- February 1, 2024 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House Of Blues
- February 2, 2024 – Orlando, FL at Orlando Amphitheater Pavilion
- February 3, 2024 – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at Revolution
- February 4, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Hard Rock Event Center
- February 6, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore
- February 7, 2024 – Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa
- February 9, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Tropicana
- February 10, 2024 – Sayreville, New Jersey at Starland Ballroom
- February 12, 2024 – Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at Sherman Theater
- February 13, 2024 – New Haven, Connecticut at College Street Music Hall
- February 14, 2024 – Huntington, New York at The Paramount
- February 16, 2024 – Worcester, Massachusetts at The Palladium
- February 17, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks
- February 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Pickering Resort Casino
- February 19, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE
- February 21, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live
- February 22, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater
- February 23, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at 20 Monroe Live
- February 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Radius
- February 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee
- February 27, 2024 – Newport, Kentucky at MegaCorp Pavilion
US 2023 tour dates:
- October 6, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall
- October 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at The Factory Deep Ellum
- October 8, 2023 – Little Rock, Arkansas at The Hall
- October 10, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Tabernacle
- October 11, 2023 – Murfreesboro, Tennessee at Outside at Hop Springs
- October 13, 2023 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Piedmont Hall
- October 14, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- October 15, 2023 – Lancaster, Pennsylvania at Freedom Hall
- October 17, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- October 18, 2023 – Ft. Wayne, Indiana at The Clyde
- October 19, 2023 – Gary, Indiana at The Hard Rock
- October 20, 2023 – Clive, Iowa at Horizon Event Center
- October 22, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory
- October 23, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre
- October 24, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at The Tulsa Theatre
- October 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Fillmore Auditorium
- October 27, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at REVEL
- October 28, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at Speaking Rock
- October 30, 2023 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee
- October 31, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues
The name of the tour is a portmanteau of Static-X's second studio album, Machine, which was released on May 22, 2001, and the recently released fourteenth studio album from Sevendust, Truth Killer.