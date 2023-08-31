Slaughter To Prevail North American Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Slaughter to Prevail has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from November 2, 2023 to November 24, 2023 in venues across mainland United States and Canada.

The tour will be in support of the band's upcoming single, Viking and will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Calgary and Portland, among others. They announced via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour will be available from September 1, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be purchased at the band's official website (https://www.stp-tour.com/). Prices have not been announced as of yet.

Slaughter to Prevail building momentum for new single with tour

Slaughter to Prevail will release their newest single Viking sometime later this year. In order to support the single, the band is set to play at the Blue Ridge music festival in Viriginia as well as a couple of single shows in New York and Florida.

Following the standalone shows, the band will also embark on the newly announced North American tour, which will see them play take their newest single across the west coast of United States and parts of Canada.

The full list of dates and venues for the Slaughter to Prevail North American tour is given below:

November 2, 2023 – Riverside, California at Riverside Municipal Auditorium

November 4, 2023 – Tucson, Arizona at Rialto

November 5, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Sunshine Theatre

November 7, 2023 – Ft. Collins, Colorado at Washingtons

November 9, 2023 – Bozeman, Montana at The Elm

November 11, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at The Roseland Ballroom

November 12, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Commodore

November 14, 2023 Edmonton, Alberta at Union Hall

November 15, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Palace Theater

November 17, 2023 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at Louis’

November 19, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba at The Park Theatre

November 22, 2023 – Spokane, Washington at Knitting Factory

November 24, 2023 – Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst

Tracing Slaughter to Prevail and their career

Slaughter to Prevail was formed in collaboration between Jack Simmons, Alex Terrible, Dimitry Mamedov and Anton Poddyachy.

The band was organized under Simmons' initiative, with Terrible and Mamedov being recruited after their departure from the Russian deathcore band We Are Obscurity.

The band underwent several lineup changes in the years following its formation.

Throughout their career, they have primarily remained a live band, starting with multiple appearances at the heavy metal festival Summer Slaughter, as well as tours for bands such as Suicide Silence and Whitechapel.

Aside from the touring, Slaughter to Prevail has released two albums, Misery Sermon and Kostolom, as well as the live album, Live in Moscow. However, none of the albums have charted so far.