Noname 2023 North American Tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & more 

Noname has announced a new tour, "Sundial Tour 2023," which is scheduled to take place from October 11, 2023, to November 15, 2023, in venues across the United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's second studio album, Sundial.

The singer announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, New York, and Seattle via a post on her official Instagram account.

Tickets for the tour will be available on August 23, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and could be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin in Chicago and end in Portland

Noname released her new album, Sundial, on August 11, 2023. The album has been a moderate success so far, peaking at number 99 on the UK download chart.

To support her new album, the singer and rapper is embarking on the just-announced North America tour, which will be preceded by her one-night show at the CO2 Club in Nantes, France. The singer will also pause the tour after her first two dates to perform at the Glass Room in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 13, 2023.

The full list of dates and venues for the Noname North American tour is given below:

October 11, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at The Riviera Theatre

October 12, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Majestic Theatre

October 13, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

October 15, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Ave – Mainroom

October 17, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Grog Shop

October 19, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Terminal 5

October 22, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore

October 13, 2023 – Washington, DC, at The Fillmore Silver Spring

October 24, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at The Underground

October 25, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky, at Headliners Music Hall

October 27, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee, at Minglewood Hall – 1884 Lounge

October 29, 2023 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Zydeco

October 30, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Buckhead Theatre

November 1, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Republic New Orleans

November 2, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at House of Blues – Cambridge Room

November 3, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas, at Paper Tiger

November 6, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Wiltern

November 7, 2023 – Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst

November 8, 2023 – Oakland, California, at The Fox Theatre

November 9, 2023 – Sacramento, California, at Ace of Spades

November 13, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at Showbox SoDo

November 15, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Roseland Theater

Noname is best known for being part of the supergroup Ghetto Sage alongside rappers Smino and Saba. The singer started her solo career recently, self-releasing her debut album, Room 25, on September 14, 2018.