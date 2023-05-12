The Drums Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue, & more

The Drums have announced a new tour, Summer Tour, scheduled to take place from July 12, 2023, to August 18, 2023, in venues across North America. Part of the proceeds from the tour's ticket sales, $1 per ticket, will be donated to the NoiseforNow non-profit organization, which works to safeguard reproductive rights in the US.

The singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram page on April 7, 2023:

Tickets for the tour are currently available and are priced at $28 plus processing fees for standing tickets and $150 plus processing fees for VIP tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://thedrums.com/shows.

Cold Hart to join The Drums on tour

The Drums are building momentum for their new singles, Plastic Envelope and Protect Him Always. The band's founder Jonny Pierce spoke briefly on the meaning of the song in a general press statement, stating:

“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way. The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again"

Joining The Drums on the summer tour will be American rapper Cold Hart, born Jerick Quilisadio, who is based in Los Angeles and best known for his work with the emo rap collective Goth Boi Clique.

The full list of dates and venues for The Drums Summer tour is given below:

July 12, 2023 – San Diego, California, at House of Blues

July 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Shrine

July 15, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Area 15

July 16, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Van Buren

July 17, 2023 – El Paso, Texas, at Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Mohawk

July 21, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall

July 22, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at House of Blues

July 24, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Terminal West

July 25, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Basement East

July 27, 2023 – Carrboro, North Carolina, at Cat’s Cradle

July 28, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale

August 3, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrew’s Hall

August 6, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall

August 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Metro

August 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Varsity

August 11, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Bluebird

August 12, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at The Showbox

August 15, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Regency Ballroom

Tracing The Drums and their Career

The Drums was formed as a collaboration between Jonathan (Jonny) Pierce and Jacob Graham in 2008 and released their first EP, Summertime!, on September 15, 2009. The EP was the band's first chart success, peaking at number 193 on the UK album charts.

Following the success of their EP, the band released their debut studio album, The Drums, on June 8, 2010. The album was a major success, peaking at number 16 on the UK album chart.

The Drums achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album. Portamento, which was released on September 6, 2011. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

Poll : 0 votes