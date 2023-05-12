The Drums Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue, & more

The Drums have announced a new tour, Summer Tour, scheduled to take place from July 12, 2023, to August 18, 2023, in venues across North America. Part of the proceeds from the tour's ticket sales, $1 per ticket, will be donated to the NoiseforNow non-profit organization, which works to safeguard reproductive rights in the US.
The singer announced the tour via a post on his official Instagram page on April 7, 2023:
Tickets for the tour are currently available and are priced at $28 plus processing fees for standing tickets and $150 plus processing fees for VIP tickets. Tickets can be purchased at https://thedrums.com/shows.
Cold Hart to join The Drums on tour
The Drums are building momentum for their new singles, Plastic Envelope and Protect Him Always. The band's founder Jonny Pierce spoke briefly on the meaning of the song in a general press statement, stating:
“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way. The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again"
Joining The Drums on the summer tour will be American rapper Cold Hart, born Jerick Quilisadio, who is based in Los Angeles and best known for his work with the emo rap collective Goth Boi Clique.
The full list of dates and venues for The Drums Summer tour is given below:
- July 12, 2023 – San Diego, California, at House of Blues
- July 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Shrine
- July 15, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Area 15
- July 16, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Van Buren
- July 17, 2023 – El Paso, Texas, at Lowbrow Palace
- July 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at Granada Theatre
- July 20, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Mohawk
- July 21, 2023 – Houston, Texas, at White Oak Music Hall
- July 22, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at House of Blues
- July 24, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Terminal West
- July 25, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee, at Basement East
- July 27, 2023 – Carrboro, North Carolina, at Cat’s Cradle
- July 28, 2023 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club
- July 29, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theatre of Living Arts
- July 31, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale
- August 3, 2023 – New York City, New York, at Webster Hall
- August 5, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at St. Andrew’s Hall
- August 6, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Danforth Music Hall
- August 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Metro
- August 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at Varsity
- August 11, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Bluebird
- August 12, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
- August 14, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State, at The Showbox
- August 15, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia, at Fortune Sound Club
- August 16, 2023 – Portland, Oregon, at Wonder Ballroom
- August 18, 2023 – San Francisco, California, at The Regency Ballroom
Tracing The Drums and their Career
The Drums was formed as a collaboration between Jonathan (Jonny) Pierce and Jacob Graham in 2008 and released their first EP, Summertime!, on September 15, 2009. The EP was the band's first chart success, peaking at number 193 on the UK album charts.
Following the success of their EP, the band released their debut studio album, The Drums, on June 8, 2010. The album was a major success, peaking at number 16 on the UK album chart.
The Drums achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album. Portamento, which was released on September 6, 2011. The album peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.