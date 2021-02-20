Charli D'Amelio reveals Chase Hudson rejected her request to rap on his latest song

Charli D'Amelio said that Chase Hudson would not let her rap on his song but that the song itself is quite good.

When asked whether she ever thought about making a song with Chase, Charli says that she had asked him about it. She says that she asked to have a rap feature in Chase's song but Chase said no.

Charli seemed to take the rejection well and stated that she does not sing and would rather do a rap. When asked to perform a freestyle, which is a spontaneous rap, she said she lost her voice.

petition for chase to let charli rap on his next song. rt to sign pic.twitter.com/FwCW3JeFUL — ruby🦇|stream the eulogy of you and me (@CHARLISADDlSON) February 18, 2021

It might have been nice to hear Charli make a cameo in his song, but it was not to be. Charli does allude to a possible future collaboration between Chase and herself.

Charli D'Amelio might have been rejected because the song could've been about her breakup with Chase

Many are sure that Chase's song is about his breakup with Charli, albeit from his perspective. If Chase wrote a song about Charli, then he would have spent a long time thinking about the theme and lyrics. This can be a personal affair, and having someone feature in a personal song can take away from the original meaning.

The song itself doesn't seem to be very positive about the relationship he is speaking of. If Charli was to allude to it being about her at all, then it would ruin or lower the idea of the perfect relationship fans thought Charli and Chase had.

Why did Charli break up with Lil Huddy 🥲🥲



The way he released "The Eulogy Of You & Me"



Imma getting emo pop punk feels ft MCR vibes pic.twitter.com/UKWQGqava5 — I Just Cantttt (@NetashaLautner) February 19, 2021

If she had rapped from her side of things, then it would make it their break-up song, instead of the general break-up song it seems like now. Chase also may not have wanted Charli to change what the song's appeal could be. It would be harder for fans to immerse themselves and relate the song back to themselves.

Chase's song doesn't seem to have space for a rap from Charli D'Amelio

It would be strange to hear a rap verse in Chase's song at all. The song itself is reminiscent of early 2000's emo songs. A rap verse most likely would not have fit.

Chase is enjoying the love his song is receiving and it would appear as if he did not miss out on anything be excluding Charli D'Amelio.

