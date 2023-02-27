TXT claims top spot on Billboard World Album Charts for the third consecutive week

TXT has swept the Billboard World Album Charts for the third time in a row.

On February 26, Billboard published the rankings for the most popular and iconic music albums in the third week of February. Besides TXT, K-Pop powerhouses like BTS, Stray Kids, NewJeans, ENHYPHEN, and NCT 127 have also secured top spots on the charts.

BIG HIT Entertainment's five-member boy band TXT recently released their mini-album, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION, which has been met with immense success. The album has held on to the number one spot on the World Albums Chart for all of February, thus standing testament to the group's popularity and talent.

Billboard is a reputable source that charts the weekly popularity of individual songs and albums in the United States and worldwide. They share their results via their digital magazine, which is read by millions of music fans.

To compile these charts, Luminate uses a range of metrics that reflect consumption and popularity. The company takes into account traditional album sales, as well as track-equivalent albums, audio, MV streaming equivalent albums, and other factors. Through this comprehensive approach, Billboard and Luminate provide an accurate reflection of the music that resonates with fans around the world.

BTS and Stray Kids follow TXT to claim top spots on Billboard World Album Charts

Following closely behind TXT, BTS has shown that they still dominate the music industry by securing the third spot on the Billboard World Albums Chart with their anthology album, Proof. This album has helped the group maintain their remarkable feat of being featured on the chart for 36 consecutive weeks.

Further, BTS’ sensational 2020 album, Map of The Soul: 7, returned to the charts at rank 6. This is the 126th week the album has featured in the World Album Charts.

In addition to the stellar performance of the group albums, the leader of the boy band RM has also had a remarkable performance. The idol’s debut solo album, Indigo, featured in ninth place in the World Album Chart.

Indigo, the second debut solo album by a BTS idol, has proven its mettle by maintaining its position within the top ten of the World Album Charts for the 11th consecutive week.

Stray Kids, the artists of CASE 143, have also made a mark on the music charts with their latest mini-album, MAXIDENT. The album has garnered immense popularity worldwide and has now entered its sixteenth week on the Billboard charts, ranking at number five.

NewJeans, the rookie girl group under HYBE, has become one of the most popular fourth-generation K-Pop bands. The group's debut EP, which shares its name with the group, has secured the eighth spot on the charts and has now featured on the charts for the 19th time.

2 Baddies by NCT 127 also made it to the top ten in its 22nd week on the Billboard World Album charts.

TXT’s The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION has also made history by topping the list for Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, which is a remarkable achievement.

Poll : 0 votes