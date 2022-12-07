8 K-pop albums that made it into the top 10 of Billboard’s 2022 Year-End World Albums chart

Billboard recently released their 2022 year-end charts and eight K-pop albums have succeeded in attaining a position in the Top 10 of the the World Albums chart.

The World Albums chart ranking was created using sales data as compiled by Nielsen Music to showcase the best-selling albums in the world for that particular year.

BTS’ albums have always graced the year-end World Albums chart, however, with the growth of Hallyu (Korean wave) and especially K-pop in recent years, 2022 saw an increase in the number of K-pop groups receiving their time in the sun as they have dominated the year-end rankings.

Proof, Maxident, and 6 more best-selling K-pop albums on the 2022 year-end World Album chart

8) Maxident - Stray Kids

At number 10 on the World Albums list is the K-pop album Maxident, released on October 7, 2022 by JYP Entertainment’s boy group Stray Kids. Maxident has sold over three million copies worldwide and over 107,000 albums in the US in pure sales.

7) Sticker: The 3rd Album - NCT 127

Sticker by NCT 127, released on September 17, 2021 became the best-selling K-pop album of all time under SM Entertainment by selling over 3.5 million albums worldwide.

As of March 2022, the album has sold over 230,000 copies in the US and has hence landed itself in ninth position on the 2022 World Albums chart ranking.

6) Map of the Soul: 7 - BTS

BTS’ Map of the Soul: 7, which released on February 21, 2020 is seventh on the list of 2022 World Albums chart. Despite being a 2020 album, the K-pop album has managed to retain its popularity as a best-seller.

Map of the Soul: 7 is the best-selling album of all time in South Korea and was the best-selling album globally in 2020. It sold over 422,000 copies in the US and over 4.1 million copies worldwide in the first week of its release. Overall, it has sold over 4.8 million reported copies worldwide.

5) Between 1&2: 11th Mini Album (EP) - TWICE

TWICE’s Between 1&2 is their 11th mini album released on August 26, 2022. The K-pop album ranks sixth on the 2022 World Albums chart list and TWICE is the only girl group who has managed to crack the top ten of the rankings.

The K-pop album sold over a million copies worldwide and over 140,000 copies in the United States in 2022.

4) Formula of Love: O+T=<3 - TWICE

TWICE has also taken fifth place in the 2022 World Albums chart rankings with their album Formula of Love: O+T=<3, proving their legendary girl group status.

The K-pop album was released on November 12, 2021 and sold over 700,000 albums in South Korea and 58,000 albums in the US in pure sales.

3) Stray Kids Mini Album: Oddinary (EP) - Stray Kids

Stray Kids have managed to debut not just one but two albums on the 2022 World Albums chart with their EP, Oddinary, ranking fourth on the list, the most for any fourth-generation K-pop group.

Released on March 18, 2022, the K-pop album has sold over 1.7 million copies in South Korea and 173,000 copies in the United States.

2) Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child - TXT

Released on May 9, 2022, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child is TXT’s fourth Korean EP and one of their best-selling albums. The K-pop group made history by ranking third on the 2022 World Albums chart, the highest for any fourth-generation group.

The album has sold over a million albums in South Korea and more than 150,000 albums in the United States. In their debut week, they sold over 68,000 albums.

1) Proof - BTS

Taking the crown at number one on the 2022 World Albums chart is BTS with their anthology album Proof. Despite not having released a full album since 2020, BTS has retained their title as the best-sellers by having the highest-selling album of 2022 in South Korea with Proof.

The album, despite being a collectors item, sold over two million copies worldwide on its opening day and over 2.7 million copies by the end of the first week. In the US, it sold over 266,000 copies in the first week of its release in pure sales.

The 2022 World Albums chart was dominated by K-pop albums, especially JYP Entertainment and BIGHIT MUSIC, who had four and three entries respectively, showcasing the growth and power of the K-pop industry.

