BTS and TWICE rank in the Top 10 Billboard year-end sales chart

Billboard started its December by releasing the year-end charts that revealed several artists' journeys with their music in 2022. As the K-pop industry continues to grow and expand its influence, more and more artists receive attention and exposure to their music.

In 2022, many K-pop idols have rolled out impressive songs from various genres that have thrived on the music charts. Ranked in the Top 10 on the charts, BTS and TWICE have become the only K-pop acts to take a seat on Billboard's year-end album sales chart in fifth and ninth position, respectively.

BTS took fifth place, while TWICE secured the ninth rank in Billboard's Top 10 year-end album sales chart

BTS' anthology album, Proof, was a monumental release for the artist and their fans. With the announcement of the members starting their military service, ARMYs enthusiastically bought the album, given that it will be the group's last record until 2025 when all the members will regroup after their mandatory military conscription.

The tracklist of Proof comprised of several of their past songs that held a meaningful stance in the boy band's history, with three new songs: For Youth, RUN BTS, and Yet to Come. Additionally, with the album's release, Proof rose the ranks to grab the No.1 spot on Billboard 200 and maintained that position for a long time. Moreover, the album sold about 2.7 million copies in 2022.

With Between 1 & 2, TWICE became the first female K-pop artist to sit on the Billboard year-end album sales chart in 2022. The album was well received by ONCE (TWICE's fandom), securing a ranking for over eight weeks on Billboard 200. Additionally, this new achievement of TWICE makes them the second-highest Korean group and the fifth-highest female artist in the year-end sales chart, 2022.

Between 1&2 sold well over one million copies across the globe in the short span from its release. The album's title track, Talk the Talk, literally became the talk of the town, with several fans and artists taking part in their TikTok challenge.

Apart from BTS and TWICE, the year-end album sales chart also saw a handful of K-pop artists spread throughout the list. Stray Kids took a close seat in the Top 10, ranking eleventh on the list, while TOMORROW X TOGETHER took the fifteenth place. On the other hand, NCT 127 ranked seventeenth, with SEVENTEEN securing the eighteenth place.

The K-pop fandom rejoiced at the impressive achievements of their idols. As their recognition and appreciation increased, fans have been intrigued about what awaits both them and the artists in 2023.

In other news, BTS' RM recently released his first solo album, Indigo, and in no less than twenty-four hours, the album saw a huge success. With about eight artists featuring on his ten-track album, RM's first step towards his solo career is trending at No.1 in the iTunes chart in around 67 countries.

