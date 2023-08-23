The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn Tour 2023 Australia and New Zealand: How to buy tickets, dates, venues, & more

The Weeknd has announced a new tour, "After Hours Til Dawn," scheduled from November 20, 2023, to December 7, 2023, in venues across Australia and New Zealand. It is a continuation of previous tours under the same name, through which the singer supports his fourth and fifth studio albums.

The singer announced that the new tour will feature performances in Brisbane, Auckland, Sydney, and Melbourne via a post on his official Instagram page.

The presale for the tour starts on August 25, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons must register at Live Nation to get access to the presale.

General tickets for the tour will be available on September 1, 2023. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of yet. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website (https://www.theweeknd.com/tour/). Tickets for earlier tour dates are also still available from the same site.

The Weeknd is celebrating his latest albums with tour

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, on March 20, 2020. The album was a major success, being a chart-topper in several countries with multi-platinum sales certifications.

Subsequently, the singer released his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, on January 7, 2022. The album has been a chart-topper on most major album charts and has platinum sales certifications in Canada, Denmark, the USA, and France.

The singer embarked on a combined album tour to support them in 2022, starting with a show at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on July 14, 2022.

The newly announced tour forms the fourth leg of the broader tour. The full list of dates and venues for The Weeknd's tour is given below:

September 26, 2023 – Monterrey, Mexico at Estadio BBVA

September 29, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Foro Sol

September 30, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Foro Sol

October 4, 2023 – Bogotá, Columbia at Estadio El Campín

October 7, 2023 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil at Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

October 10, 20213 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

October 11, 20213 – Sao Paulo, Brazil, at Allianz Parque

October 15, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 16, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 18, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Hipódromo de San Isidro

October 19, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Hipódromo de San Isidro

October 22, 2023 – Lima, Peru, at Estadio San Marcos

October 28, 2023 – Guadalajara, Mexico at Estadio Akron

November 20, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia, at Suncorp Stadium

November 24, 2023 – Sydney, Australia, at Accor Stadium

December 1, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia, at Marvel Stadium

December 7, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Eden Park

With over $350 million in sales, The Weeknd's After Dark to Dawn tour has broken the previous record for the highest-grossing tour by a BIPOC artist. The HIStory World Tour of Michael Jackson had previously held the record.