The Weeknd Europe and Latin America Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, venues, dates, and more

The Weeknd has announced the second leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium World Tour scheduled for 2023. The Grammy-award-winning artist will hit the road on June 10 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, UK, and will conclude on July 7 at the London Stadium. The Weeknd will then head to Europe in June, after which he will head to Latin America, concluding his tour on October 15 in Chile. The announcement came shortly after The Weeknd concluded his Dawn FM North American tour.

Tickets for the UK and European leg of the tour will be available from December 2 at 12:00 pm GMT via Ticketmaster. Pre-sale tickets will be available from November 30 at 12:00 pm GMT. Tickets for Latin American shows will begin on December 8 via Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets for The Weeknd 2023 After Hours Til Dawn Global Stadium Tour. Presale for the shows will begin on December 1 at 12:00 pm PT. The website notes that signing up for the tickets does not guarantee ticket access.

The Weeknd Europe and Latin America Tour 2023 Dates

June 10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 14 – Horsens, Nordstern Arena

June 17 – Stockholm, Tele2 Arena

June 20 – Oslo, Telenor Arena

June 24 – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijiff Arena

June 28 – Dublin, Marlay Park

July 2 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion

July 4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena

July 7 – London Stadium

July 11 – Brussels, King Baudouin Stadium

July 14 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 – Madrid, Cívitas Metropolitano

July 20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 22 – Nice, Allianz Riviera

July 26 – Milan, Ippodromo La Maura

July 29 – Paris, Stade de France

August 1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique

August 4 – Munich, Olympiastadion

August 6 – Prague, Letnany Airport

August 9 – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy

August 12 – Tallinn, Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

September 29 – Mexico City, Foro Sol

October 4 – Bogotá, Estadio El Campín

October 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

October 10 – Sao Paulo, Allianz Parque

October 13 – Buenos Aires, Hipódromo de San Isidro

October 15 – Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

The Weeknd to star in new series with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

The Weeknd is also set to act in a new series called The Idol. The Weeknd, who originally goes by Abel Tesfaye, will act as a cult leader, self-help guru, and club owner, who dates an emerging pop artist played by Lily-Rose Depp. The show will also feature Blackpink’s Jennie who is making her debut in the series. The Starboy singer shared a new teaser for the show last month. As per the video shared by the artist, the show is set to be released next year. However, no date for the same has been shared as of now.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd also noted that he was considering removing his compilation album Trilogy from streaming services.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“If y’all wanna hear the trilogy how it’s supposed to be listened to … listen to ‘House Of Balloons’, ‘Thursday’ and ‘Echoes Of Silence individually’. Not all samples are from the trilogy and the mix isn’t the original mix. But shout out trilogy but fyi, for the new fans, it isn’t an album.”

The artist noted that he might get rid of the compilation so there is no more confusion and that all the samples were finally cleared on December 17, 2021.

