Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, venue and more

Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, showcasing over 150 performers across four days early next September. The festival will take place at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA from September 7 to 10.
In addition to the music, the festival will also feature a variety of activities, such as camping, food vendors, and a beer garden.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Blue Ridge Rock Festival website. The tickets start at $245 for a 3-day general admission pass and go up to $1,750 for a 4-day VIP pass.
Blue Ridge Rock Festival lineup features headliners such as Pantera Shinedown, LimpBizkit, and Evanescence
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival's full music roster has been revealed, featuring over 150 acts over four days in early September.
- Slipknot
- Pantera
- Shinedown
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Limp Bizkit
- Evanescence
- Till Lindemann (Exclusive US performance)
- Staind
- Danzig (Performing his self-titled album)
- Megadeth
- Papa Roach
- Lamb Of God
- Rise Against
- Three Days Grace
- Cypress Hill
- Chevelle
- Pierce The Veil
- I Prevail
- Parkway Drive (Full Pyrotechnic performance)
- The Used
- Motionless In White
- Coheed and Cambria
- The Pretty Reckless
- Babymetal
- Beartooth
- Highly Suspect
- Corey Taylor
- Flyleaf w/ Lacey Sturm (Original lineup)
- Bad Omens
- Flo Rida
- Lorna Shore
- Black Label Society
- Three Six Mafia
- 2 Chains
- Vince Neil
- Machine Head
- Blue October
- Dethklok
- The Ghost Inside
- Asking Alexandra
- Spiritbox
- Sleep Token
- Ville Vallo (HIM)
- Vanilla Ice
- ICP
- Tech N9ne
- Testament
- Biohazard (Original lineup)
- Job For A Cowboy (Reunion)
- Cavalera Conspiracy (Performing a Sepultura set)
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Jinjer
- Scott Stapp
- Avtar
- Static-X
- Sleeping With Sirens
- The Amity Affliction
- Of Mice & Men
- Slaughter To Prevail
- Our Last Night
- Electric Callboy
- Stephen Pearcy (Ratt)
- The Black Dahlia Murder
- Exodus
- Overkill
- Soulja Boy
- Project Pat
- Atreyu
- Finger Eleven
- Taproot (Reunion)
- Death Angel
- Drowning Pool
- Trustcompany (Original lineup)
- Memphis May Fire
- I See Stars
- Crown The Empire
- Dayseeker
- Senses Fail
- Stabbing Westward
- 10 Years
- Nonpoint
- The Color Morale
- Cold
- CKY
- Dope
- After The Burial
- Emmure
- Chelsea Grin
- Erra
- Northlane
- Bury Tomorrow
- Escape The Fate
- Attila (Performing About That Life)
- Fit For An Autopsy
- Struggle Jennings
- Gemini Syndrome
- Adema
- Veil Of Maya
- Alpha Wolf
- Woe, Is Me (Reunion)
- Make Them Suffer
- Holding Absence
- Born Of Osiris
- Kublai Khan TX
- Like Moths To Flames
- Upon A Burning Body
- Caskets
- I Set My Friends On Fire
- Vended
- Lamdmvrks
- Psychostick
- Drain
- Rain City Drive
- Bleed From Within
- Bodysnatcher
- Demun Jones
- Tantric
- Motograter
- Fame On Fire
- Stitched Up Heart
- Eva Under Fire
- Thousand Below
- Angelmaker
- Kingdom Of Giants
- Paleface
- Catch Your Breath
- Kingdom Collapse
- No Resolve
- Conquer Divide
- Tallah
- Starbenders
- Ten56.
- Hanabie (US debut)
- Afterlife
- Patient Sixty-Seven (US debut)
- Deadlands
- Madame Mayhem
- Outline In Color
- Until I Wake
- Dropout Kings
With such a great lineup of artists, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival is sure to be a weekend of non-stop rock and roll, with something for everyone to enjoy.
Learn more about the headliners of the festival below:
Pantera
Pantera was a legendary heavy metal band from Texas that formed in 1981. They were known for their aggressive sound and intense live performances. They won several awards throughout their career, including the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1995 for their song I'm Broken.
Shinedown
Shinedown is an American rock band that formed in 2001. They have released six studio albums and have had numerous hit singles. The band has won several awards, including the Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song in 2019 for their song Get Up.
Limp Bizkit
Limp Bizkit is a rap rock band from Florida that formed in 1994. They were one of the most popular bands of the late 90s and early 2000s. The band has won several awards, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Rock in 2001.
Evanescence
Evanescence is a rock band from Arkansas that formed in 1995. They are known for their unique sound that blends rock, gothic, and classical music. They have won several awards, including two Grammy Awards in 2004 for Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance for their song Bring Me to Life.
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is an annual music festival that began in 2017
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is an annual rock music festival that takes place in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, United States. The festival typically features a diverse lineup of rock, metal, and alternative bands from various subgenres, attracting thousands of fans from across the country.
The festival first began in 2017 and has since grown in popularity, with each year featuring bigger and more well-known acts. In 2021, the festival's lineup included headliners such as Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, and Shinedown, along with over 120 other bands performing on multiple stages throughout the four-day event.
Aside from the music, the festival also offers a variety of food and beverage vendors, merchandise booths, and other activities for attendees to enjoy. Camping is also available for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the festival experience.
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has become a highly anticipated event for rock music fans, offering a chance to see their favorite bands perform live in a scenic mountain setting. With its growing reputation and impressive lineup, it is sure to continue drawing crowds for years to come.