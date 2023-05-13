Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, dates, venue and more

Blue Ridge Rock Festival has announced its 2023 lineup, showcasing over 150 performers across four days early next September. The festival will take place at Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA from September 7 to 10.

In addition to the music, the festival will also feature a variety of activities, such as camping, food vendors, and a beer garden.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through the Blue Ridge Rock Festival website. The tickets start at $245 for a 3-day general admission pass and go up to $1,750 for a 4-day VIP pass.

Slipknot

Pantera

Shinedown

Five Finger Death Punch

Limp Bizkit

Evanescence

Till Lindemann (Exclusive US performance)

(Exclusive US performance) Staind

Danzig (Performing his self-titled album)

(Performing his self-titled album) Megadeth

Papa Roach

Lamb Of God

Rise Against

Three Days Grace

Cypress Hill

Chevelle

Pierce The Veil

I Prevail

Parkway Drive (Full Pyrotechnic performance)

(Full Pyrotechnic performance) The Used

Motionless In White

Coheed and Cambria

The Pretty Reckless

Babymetal

Beartooth

Highly Suspect

Corey Taylor

Flyleaf w/ Lacey Sturm (Original lineup)

w/ (Original lineup) Bad Omens

Flo Rida

Lorna Shore

Black Label Society

Three Six Mafia

2 Chains

Vince Neil

Machine Head

Blue October

Dethklok

The Ghost Inside

Asking Alexandra

Spiritbox

Sleep Token

Ville Vallo ( HIM )

( ) Vanilla Ice

ICP

Tech N9ne

Testament

Biohazard (Original lineup)

(Original lineup) Job For A Cowboy (Reunion)

(Reunion) Cavalera Conspiracy (Performing a Sepultura set)

(Performing a set) Suicidal Tendencies

Jinjer

Scott Stapp

Avtar

Static-X

Sleeping With Sirens

The Amity Affliction

Of Mice & Men

Slaughter To Prevail

Our Last Night

Electric Callboy

Stephen Pearcy ( Ratt )

( ) The Black Dahlia Murder

Exodus

Overkill

Soulja Boy

Project Pat

Atreyu

Finger Eleven

Taproot (Reunion)

(Reunion) Death Angel

Drowning Pool

Trustcompany (Original lineup)

(Original lineup) Memphis May Fire

I See Stars

Crown The Empire

Dayseeker

Senses Fail

Stabbing Westward

10 Years

Nonpoint

The Color Morale

Cold

CKY

Dope

After The Burial

Emmure

Chelsea Grin

Erra

Northlane

Bury Tomorrow

Escape The Fate

Attila (Performing About That Life)

(Performing About That Life) Fit For An Autopsy

Struggle Jennings

Gemini Syndrome

Adema

Veil Of Maya

Alpha Wolf

Woe, Is Me (Reunion)

(Reunion) Make Them Suffer

Holding Absence

Born Of Osiris

Kublai Khan TX

Like Moths To Flames

Upon A Burning Body

Caskets

I Set My Friends On Fire

Vended

Lamdmvrks

Psychostick

Drain

Rain City Drive

Bleed From Within

Bodysnatcher

Demun Jones

Tantric

Motograter

Fame On Fire

Stitched Up Heart

Eva Under Fire

Thousand Below

Angelmaker

Kingdom Of Giants

Paleface

Catch Your Breath

Kingdom Collapse

No Resolve

Conquer Divide

Tallah

Starbenders

Ten56.

Hanabie (US debut)

(US debut) Afterlife

Patient Sixty-Seven (US debut)

(US debut) Deadlands

Madame Mayhem

Outline In Color

Until I Wake

Dropout Kings

With such a great lineup of artists, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival is sure to be a weekend of non-stop rock and roll, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more about the headliners of the festival below:

Pantera was a legendary heavy metal band from Texas that formed in 1981. They were known for their aggressive sound and intense live performances. They won several awards throughout their career, including the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1995 for their song I'm Broken.

Shinedown is an American rock band that formed in 2001. They have released six studio albums and have had numerous hit singles. The band has won several awards, including the Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Song in 2019 for their song Get Up.

Limp Bizkit is a rap rock band from Florida that formed in 1994. They were one of the most popular bands of the late 90s and early 2000s. The band has won several awards, including the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Rock in 2001.

Evanescence is a rock band from Arkansas that formed in 1995. They are known for their unique sound that blends rock, gothic, and classical music. They have won several awards, including two Grammy Awards in 2004 for Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance for their song Bring Me to Life.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is an annual music festival that began in 2017

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is an annual rock music festival that takes place in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, United States. The festival typically features a diverse lineup of rock, metal, and alternative bands from various subgenres, attracting thousands of fans from across the country.

The festival first began in 2017 and has since grown in popularity, with each year featuring bigger and more well-known acts. In 2021, the festival's lineup included headliners such as Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, and Shinedown, along with over 120 other bands performing on multiple stages throughout the four-day event.

Aside from the music, the festival also offers a variety of food and beverage vendors, merchandise booths, and other activities for attendees to enjoy. Camping is also available for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the festival experience.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival has become a highly anticipated event for rock music fans, offering a chance to see their favorite bands perform live in a scenic mountain setting. With its growing reputation and impressive lineup, it is sure to continue drawing crowds for years to come.

