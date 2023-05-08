MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

The 31st MTV Movie and TV Awards were held on May 7, 2023. The event was originally supposed to take place as an in-person award ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike forced the show to be a virtual ceremony.
Actress Drew Barrymore was supposed to host the MTV Awards, but she stepped down from her role to support the writer's strike. However, she did confirm that she would return to host the 2024 edition of the MTV ceremony.
HBO's 2023 hit apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, won the most awards (3) and Netflix's Stranger Things bagged the most nominations (7) for the night.
Here's a quick look at all the winners for the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023.
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: A rundown of the winners and nominees across all categories
Best Movie
Winner: Scream VI
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Winner: The Last of Us
- Stranger Things
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
Winner: Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer, Nope
- Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Best Performance in a Show
Winner: Jenna Ortega for Wednesday
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones, and The Six
- Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
Winner: Pedro Pascal for The Last Of Us
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villan
Winner: Elizabeth Olsen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
- M3GAN, M3GAN
- The Bear, Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
Winner: Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson, My Policeman
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
Winner: Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer, Nope
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
Winner: Joseph Quinn for Stranger Things
- Bad Bunny, Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
Winner: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface in Scream VI
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), Bullet Train
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone, John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5, Andor
Most Frightening Performance
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long, Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon, Smile
Best Duo
Winner: Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke, Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega + Thing, Wednesday
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò, The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Winner: Stranger Things
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
Winner: Taylor Swift for Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
- Demi Lovato, Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat, Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga, Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic, I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna, Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Best Musical Moment
Winner: Purple Hearts for “Come Back Home”
- Daisy Jones and The Six, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”
- Don’t Worry Darling, "Jack’s Tap Dance"
- Elvis, “Trouble”
- Ginny and Georgia, “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)
- M3GAN, “Titanium”
- Matilda the Musical, “Revolting Children”
- RRR, “Naatu Naatu”
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, “Body”
- SNL, “Big Boys”
- Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill”
- The Last of Us, “Long Long Time” (Bill and Frank Play Piano)
- The School for Good and Evil, “You Should See Me in a Crown”
- The Summer I Turned Pretty, “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”
- Wednesday, “Goo Goo Muck”
- Young Royals, “Simon’s Song”
Best Docu-Reality Series
Winner: The Kardashians
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
Winner: Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden, Ink Master
- Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Winner: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and LaLa Kent for Vanderpump Rules
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker, The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
Winner: Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
The awards night was first held in 1992, when it was just known as MTV Movie Awards. However, the television part was added in 2017 for the 26th edition of the MTV ceremony so that notable work in television was also recognized.
