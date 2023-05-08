MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

The 31st MTV Movie and TV Awards were held on May 7, 2023. The event was originally supposed to take place as an in-person award ceremony at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike forced the show to be a virtual ceremony.

Actress Drew Barrymore was supposed to host the MTV Awards, but she stepped down from her role to support the writer's strike. However, she did confirm that she would return to host the 2024 edition of the MTV ceremony.

HBO's 2023 hit apocalyptic drama, The Last of Us, won the most awards (3) and Netflix's Stranger Things bagged the most nominations (7) for the night.

Here's a quick look at all the winners for the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023.

MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: A rundown of the winners and nominees across all categories

Best Movie

Winner: Scream VI

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Winner: The Last of Us

Stranger Things

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Winner: Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick

Austin Butler, Elvis

Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer, Nope

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Best Performance in a Show

Winner: Jenna Ortega for Wednesday

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones, and The Six

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Winner: Pedro Pascal for The Last Of Us

Diego Luna, Andor

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Paul Rudd, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villan

Winner: Elizabeth Olsen for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things

M3GAN, M3GAN

The Bear, Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Winner: Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux, The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson, My Policeman

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne, Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Winner: Adam Sandler for Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien, Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge, Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer, Nope

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Winner: Joseph Quinn for Stranger Things

Bad Bunny, Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Winner: Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface in Scream VI

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf), Bullet Train

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone, John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5, Andor

Most Frightening Performance

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cocaine Bear

Justin Long, Barbarian

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon, Smile

Best Duo

Winner: Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey in The Last Of Us

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke, Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing, Wednesday

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò, The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Winner: Stranger Things

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Winner: Taylor Swift for Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Demi Lovato, Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat, Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga, Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic, I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna, Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Musical Moment

Winner: Purple Hearts for “Come Back Home”

Daisy Jones and The Six, “Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)”

Don’t Worry Darling, "Jack’s Tap Dance"

Elvis, “Trouble”

Ginny and Georgia, “I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party)

M3GAN, “Titanium”

Matilda the Musical, “Revolting Children”

RRR, “Naatu Naatu”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, “Body”

SNL, “Big Boys”

Stranger Things, “Running Up That Hill”

The Last of Us, “Long Long Time” (Bill and Frank Play Piano)

The School for Good and Evil, “You Should See Me in a Crown”

The Summer I Turned Pretty, “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

Wednesday, “Goo Goo Muck”

Young Royals, “Simon’s Song”

Best Docu-Reality Series

Winner: The Kardashians

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love and Hip Hop Edition

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

Winner: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Winner: Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden, Ink Master

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Winner: Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and LaLa Kent for Vanderpump Rules

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP), Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Winner: Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

The awards night was first held in 1992, when it was just known as MTV Movie Awards. However, the television part was added in 2017 for the 26th edition of the MTV ceremony so that notable work in television was also recognized.

