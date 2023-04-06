Create

2023 MTV Movie & TV awards nominations list: Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Top Gun Maverick, Vanderpump Rules among the top honorees

By Sukriti Makhija
Modified Apr 06, 2023 18:06 IST
2023 MTV Movies &amp; TV awards nominations
2023 MTV Movies & TV awards nominations (Image via Instagram/@[email protected]@arianamadix)

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV's annual film and television awards will be held on Mary 7, 2023. The awards, which started in 1992, changed its name from MTV Movie Awards to its current name to honor and include the work done in the TV segment as well. One of the categories under this is reality TV and unscripted shows which honors the binge-worthy shows that fans love.

The ceremony for 2023 includes two new categories – Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-A** Cast.

View the full list of the 2023 #MTVAwards nominees & cast your vote at vote.mtv.com!See who wins on Sunday, May 7th on @MTV! https://t.co/wE4LV1JGcl

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7, at 8 pm ET on the network and will take place at Barker Hanger, Los Angeles.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards top nominees include Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Top Gun Maverick

Our favorite time of the year is almost here. The #MTVAwards noms are in! Find out who's taking home the 🍿 for Best Movie, Best Kiss, and more! mtv.com/news/jckjb0/mo…

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7, 8 pm ET. It will honor some of the best performances, films, television shows, and celebrities that have provided fans with entertainment, drama, and more. It will be hosted by Drew Barrymore and will allow fans to vote for their favorites till Monday, April 17, 2023, at vote.mtv.com.

Best Movie

Slaying is what I do best. #MTVAwards Vote here: vote.mtv.com https://t.co/HVjUsq5JqL

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Nope
  • Scream VI
  • Smile
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Best Show at the 2023 #MTVAwards should totallllly go to… 📺 @Stranger_Things📺 @TheLastofUsHBO📺 #TheWhiteLotus📺 @wednesdayaddams📺 @WolfPackOnPPlus📺 @Yellowstone📺 @yellowjackets96You gotta go VOTE at vote.mtv.com — and find out who wins May 7! https://t.co/n9BMxEc79I

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the best show includes:

  • Stranger Things
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Wednesday
  • Wolf Pack
  • Yellowstone
  • Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

We laughed… we cried… we obsessed over all the nominees for Best Performance in a Movie at this year’s #MTVAwards...@austinbutler@Florence_Pugh @KekePalmer @michaelb4jordan@TomCruise I suggest you vote vote vote for your faves at vote.mtv.com https://t.co/KmWQyBUOYE

The nominations for the annual award show include:

  • Austin Butler: Elvis
  • Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
  • KeKe Palmer: Nope
  • Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
  • Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Well look who’s nominated for 3 @MTVAwards ☺️📺 Best Performance In a Show💋 Best Kiss🎥 Best Music DocumentaryVote 10x a day per category at vote.mtv.com through 4/17 🗳️ #MTVAwards https://t.co/sq2cIChZtt

Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the best performance in a show include:

  • Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
  • Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
  • Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
  • Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
  • Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

#MTVAwards Best Hero Nominees🍿 @diegoluna_🍿 #JennaOrtega🍿 #PaulRudd🍿 #PedroPascal🍿 @TomCruise

Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

  • Diego Luna: Andor
  • Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
  • Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
  • Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

If you loved ST and what we did you can vote for me and many others following the link below. X twitter.com/MTV/status/164…

The nominations for the MTV Awards include:

  • Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
  • Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
  • M3GAN: M3GAN
  • The Bear: Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

@Harry_Styles COME ON, HARRY... we wanna say congratulations to you on your #MTVAwards nominations!!! 🫶 vote.mtv.com https://t.co/gSFzlv9m6A

The nominations for this category include:

  • Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
  • Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
  • Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
  • Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

@dylanobrien DYLAN... guess what... you've been nominated for Best Comedic Performance at the 2023 #MTVAwards!!! 💙 vote.mtv.com https://t.co/F0axO63lRU

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

  • Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
  • Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
  • Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
  • KeKe Palmer: Nope
  • Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Vote for me as most breakthrough or most frightened depending on which resonates with u ! twitter.com/mtv/status/164…

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Awards include:

  • Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
  • Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
  • Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Congrats to COURTENEY COX for her first MTV Awards nomination for Best Fight #ScreamVI #Scream #MTV https://t.co/tY5LEBRcNS

Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in this category include:

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
  • Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

Most Frightened Performance

@justinlong heeeey! congrats on your #MTVAwards nomination for Most Frightened Performance!!! 😮 vote.mtv.com https://t.co/O2GlqKtZZs

The nominations for the 2023 award ceremony include:

  • Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
  • Justin Long: Barbarian
  • Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
  • Sosie Bacon: Smile

Best Duo:

New┆Bella Ramsey is nominated at the MTV Awards, For their role in #TheLastOfUs as Ellie Williams.NOMINATED FOR:Breakthrough Performance (Bella Ramsey) Best Duo (Bella Ramsey and Pedro PascalVOTE HERE: mtv.com/movie-and-tv-a… https://t.co/YBJlfxV6gG

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in the best duo category include:

  • Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
  • Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
  • Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
  • Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò:
  • The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-A** Cast

Time to vote! @theblackpanther : Wakanda Forever nominations for the 2023 #MTVAwards! 👉 vote.mtv.comBest Movie 🍿 Best Kick-Ass Cast 🍿 Best Song 🍿 "Lift Me Up" https://t.co/fErhGNAO7S

The nominations for the annual award show include:

  • Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Outer Banks
  • Stranger Things
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

I Ain't Worried was nominated for Best Song at the 2023 #MTVAwards! ✈️ Vote every day at vote.mtv.com and tune in to the event May 7 on @MTV! https://t.co/tvpUJyhVa7

The nominations for the annual award show include:

  • Demi Lovato: Still Alive (Scream VI)
  • Doja Cat: Vegas (Elvis)
  • Lady Gaga: Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • OneRepublic: I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Rihanna: Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • Taylor Swift: Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Vanderpump Rules has been nominated for Best Docu-Reality Series at this years #MTVAwards!! vote.mtv.com to vote!! Ariana Madix, @MusicKillsKate, @scheana and Lala Kent have also been nominated for Best Reality On-Screen Team!! https://t.co/hMiGuO2lBV

The nominations for best docu-reality series at the annual award show include:

  • Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
  • The Kardashians
  • Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

We received not one but TWO nominations at this year's #MTVAwards! 🥳👏🍿 Best Reality On Screen Team: @MTVDevinWalker & Tori Deal🍿 Best Competition Series: The Challenge: USA You can vote for them from now 'til April 17th here 👉vote.mtv.com https://t.co/LJolmTpPS3

The nominations for the annual award show include:

  • All-Star Shore
  • Big Brother
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
  • The Challenge: USA
  • The Traitors

Best Host

Vote! Vote! Vote! twitter.com/MTV/status/164…

The nominations for the annual award show include:

  • Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
  • Joel Madden: Ink Master
  • Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

.@SuttonBStracke I think this just leveled up our friendship 🤣 thanks for this, @MTV!! You can vote for me, Sutton, and the rest of our #rhobh family at vote.mtv.com 🏆💜💎 @BravoTV https://t.co/vtJQTkOo0e

The nominations for the best on-screen reality team at the annual award show include:

  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
  • Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
  • RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
  • Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

✨✨✨ twitter.com/mtvawards/stat…

The nominations for the annual award show include:

  • Halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • Sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

As mentioned earlier, the show will air live on May 7, 2023, at 8 pm on MTV.

Quick Links

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...