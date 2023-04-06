2023 MTV Movie & TV awards nominations list: Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Top Gun Maverick, Vanderpump Rules among the top honorees

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV's annual film and television awards will be held on Mary 7, 2023. The awards, which started in 1992, changed its name from MTV Movie Awards to its current name to honor and include the work done in the TV segment as well. One of the categories under this is reality TV and unscripted shows which honors the binge-worthy shows that fans love.

The ceremony for 2023 includes two new categories – Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-A** Cast.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7, at 8 pm ET on the network and will take place at Barker Hanger, Los Angeles.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards top nominees include Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Top Gun Maverick

MTV NEWS @MTVNEWS Our favorite time of the year is almost here. The #MTVAwards noms are in! Find out who's taking home the 🍿 for Best Movie, Best Kiss, and more! mtv.com/news/jckjb0/mo… Our favorite time of the year is almost here. The #MTVAwards noms are in! Find out who's taking home the 🍿 for Best Movie, Best Kiss, and more! mtv.com/news/jckjb0/mo…

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7, 8 pm ET. It will honor some of the best performances, films, television shows, and celebrities that have provided fans with entertainment, drama, and more. It will be hosted by Drew Barrymore and will allow fans to vote for their favorites till Monday, April 17, 2023, at vote.mtv.com.

Best Movie

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the best show includes:

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

MTV @MTV



@austinbutler

@Florence_Pugh

@KekePalmer

@michaelb4jordan

@TomCruise



I suggest you vote vote vote for your faves at We laughed… we cried… we obsessed over all the nominees for Best Performance in a Movie at this year’s #MTVAwards ...I suggest you vote vote vote for your faves at vote.mtv.com We laughed… we cried… we obsessed over all the nominees for Best Performance in a Movie at this year’s #MTVAwards...@austinbutler@Florence_Pugh @KekePalmer @michaelb4jordan@TomCruise I suggest you vote vote vote for your faves at vote.mtv.com https://t.co/KmWQyBUOYE

The nominations for the annual award show include:

Austin Butler: Elvis

Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Michael B. Jordan: Creed III

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Official Selenators @SelenaFanClub



Best Performance In a Show

Best Kiss

Best Music Documentary



Vote 10x a day per category at Well look who’s nominated for 3 @MTVAwards Best Performance In a ShowBest KissBest Music DocumentaryVote 10x a day per category at vote.mtv.com through 4/17 🗳️ #MTVAwards Well look who’s nominated for 3 @MTVAwards ☺️📺 Best Performance In a Show💋 Best Kiss🎥 Best Music DocumentaryVote 10x a day per category at vote.mtv.com through 4/17 🗳️ #MTVAwards https://t.co/sq2cIChZtt

Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the best performance in a show include:

Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus

Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink: Stranger Things

Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

Diego Luna: Andor

Jenna Ortega: Wednesday

Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us

Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

The nominations for the MTV Awards include:

Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things

M3GAN: M3GAN

The Bear: Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

The nominations for this category include:

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us

Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:

Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer: Nope

Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Awards include:

Bad Bunny: Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in this category include:

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5: Andor

Most Frightened Performance

The nominations for the 2023 award ceremony include:

Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear

Justin Long: Barbarian

Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon: Smile

Best Duo:

Bella Ramsey Updates @BellaRamseyHQ

NOMINATED FOR:

Breakthrough Performance (Bella Ramsey)

Best Duo (Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal



VOTE HERE: New┆Bella Ramsey is nominated at the MTV Awards, For their role in #TheLastOfUs as Ellie Williams.NOMINATED FOR:Breakthrough Performance (Bella Ramsey)Best Duo (Bella Ramsey and Pedro PascalVOTE HERE: mtv.com/movie-and-tv-a… New┆Bella Ramsey is nominated at the MTV Awards, For their role in #TheLastOfUs as Ellie Williams.NOMINATED FOR:Breakthrough Performance (Bella Ramsey) Best Duo (Bella Ramsey and Pedro PascalVOTE HERE: mtv.com/movie-and-tv-a… https://t.co/YBJlfxV6gG

The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in the best duo category include:

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò:

The White Lotus

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-A** Cast

The nominations for the annual award show include:

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

ONEREPUBLIC @OneRepublic Vote every day at I Ain't Worried was nominated for Best Song at the 2023 #MTVAwards Vote every day at vote.mtv.com and tune in to the event May 7 on @MTV I Ain't Worried was nominated for Best Song at the 2023 #MTVAwards! ✈️ Vote every day at vote.mtv.com and tune in to the event May 7 on @MTV! https://t.co/tvpUJyhVa7

The nominations for the annual award show include:

Demi Lovato: Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat: Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga: Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic: I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna: Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift: Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

The nominations for best docu-reality series at the annual award show include:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

The Challenge @TheChallenge



🍿 Best Reality On Screen Team:

🍿 Best Competition Series: The Challenge: USA



You can vote for them from now 'til April 17th here vote.mtv.com We received not one but TWO nominations at this year's #MTVAwards ! 🥳🍿 Best Reality On Screen Team: @MTVDevinWalker & Tori Deal🍿 Best Competition Series: The Challenge: USAYou can vote for them from now 'til April 17th here We received not one but TWO nominations at this year's #MTVAwards! 🥳👏🍿 Best Reality On Screen Team: @MTVDevinWalker & Tori Deal🍿 Best Competition Series: The Challenge: USA You can vote for them from now 'til April 17th here 👉vote.mtv.com https://t.co/LJolmTpPS3

The nominations for the annual award show include:

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

The nominations for the annual award show include:

Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden: Ink Master

Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer

RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

The nominations for the best on-screen reality team at the annual award show include:

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

The nominations for the annual award show include:

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

As mentioned earlier, the show will air live on May 7, 2023, at 8 pm on MTV.

