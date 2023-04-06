2023 MTV Movie & TV awards nominations list: Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Top Gun Maverick, Vanderpump Rules among the top honorees

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV's annual film and television awards will be held on Mary 7, 2023. The awards, which started in 1992, changed its name from MTV Movie Awards to its current name to honor and include the work done in the TV segment as well. One of the categories under this is reality TV and unscripted shows which honors the binge-worthy shows that fans love.
The ceremony for 2023 includes two new categories – Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-A** Cast.
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air live on May 7, at 8 pm ET on the network and will take place at Barker Hanger, Los Angeles.
2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards top nominees include Jersey Shore Family Vacation and Top Gun Maverick
Best Movie
The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the best show includes:
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
The nominations for the annual award show include:
- Austin Butler: Elvis
- Florence Pugh: Don’t Worry Darling
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Michael B. Jordan: Creed III
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards for the best performance in a show include:
- Aubrey Plaza: The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci: Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Riley Keough: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink: Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:
- Diego Luna: Andor
- Jenna Ortega: Wednesday
- Paul Rudd: Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal: The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
The nominations for the MTV Awards include:
- Elizabeth Olsen: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles: Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower: Stranger Things
- M3GAN: M3GAN
- The Bear: Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
The nominations for this category include:
- Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux: The Last of Us
- Harry Styles and David Dawson: My Policeman
- Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow: Outer Banks
- Riley Keough and Sam Claflin: Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne: Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards include:
- Adam Sandler: Murder Mystery 2
- Dylan O’Brien: Not Okay
- Jennifer Coolidge: Shotgun Wedding
- KeKe Palmer: Nope
- Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
The nominations for the 2023 MTV Awards include:
- Bad Bunny: Bullet Train
- Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy: House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn: Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
Nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in this category include:
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf): Bullet Train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface: Scream VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven): Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone: John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5: Andor
Most Frightened Performance
The nominations for the 2023 award ceremony include:
- Jennifer Coolidge: The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Cocaine Bear
- Justin Long: Barbarian
- Rachel Sennott: Bodies Bodies Bodies
- Sosie Bacon: Smile
Best Duo:
The nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards in the best duo category include:
- Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke: Do Revenge
- Jenna Ortega and Thing: Wednesday
- Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey: The Last of Us
- Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò:
- The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise and Miles Teller: Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-A** Cast
The nominations for the annual award show include:
- Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
The nominations for the annual award show include:
- Demi Lovato: Still Alive (Scream VI)
- Doja Cat: Vegas (Elvis)
- Lady Gaga: Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic: I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna: Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Taylor Swift: Carolina (Where the Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
The nominations for best docu-reality series at the annual award show include:
- Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- The Kardashians
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
The nominations for the annual award show include:
- All-Star Shore
- Big Brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Host
The nominations for the annual award show include:
- Drew Barrymore: The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden: Ink Master
- Nick Cannon: The Masked Singer
- RuPaul: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson: The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
The nominations for the best on-screen reality team at the annual award show include:
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP): Jersey Shore Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker: The Challenge: Ride or Dies
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage: RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent: Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
The nominations for the annual award show include:
- Halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
As mentioned earlier, the show will air live on May 7, 2023, at 8 pm on MTV.