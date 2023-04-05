Katie Maloney talks "Scandoval": 5 major takeaways from the Vanderpump Rules star's revelations

Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member Katie Maloney, who has been on the show since its inception, has seen a lot of drama unfold over the years, both from afar and up close. The reality star recently appeared on The Viall Files with Nick Viall and opened up about the show and the infamous Scandoval that surrounds the cast.

"Today we are joined by Vanderpump Rules’ cast member Katie Maloney to talk about all things Season 10, Scandoval, and Scheana’s wedding. We dive into the restraining order, threesome rumors, Raquel and Sandoval’s sleepovers, and what happened at the reunion."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Major takeaways by Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney

The reality star recently appeared on The Viall Files: Going Deeper Edition! where she spoke to podcast host Nick Viall about the events of Vanderpump Rules. The two touched up on many things, including Tom Sandoval and Raquel (Rachel) Leviss’ affair.

Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, is one of Sandoval’s best friends and business partners. Season 10 sees the two struggling to open their new lounge amid the controversy and the business appears to be struggling.

Tom Schwartz being a scapegoat for the affair

The reality star stated that while she’s unsure of when Tom Schwartz found out about the affair, she had previously warned him to distance himself from Sandoval. She said that he let Sandoval dominate him and the friendship and the business and that her ex-husband is more of a “go with the flow” kind of person and doesn’t like confrontation.

"I think the main thing with Tom and Tom that we’ve seen in the past is that Schwartz is very much “subservient” to Tom in a lot of ways."

She added that she told Tom Schwartz that if the roles were reversed, Tom Sandoval would “drown” him and save himself if the ship was sinking.

She’s not convinced that Raquel didn’t spend the night at Tom’s house

An image made the rounds recently that saw Raquel Leviss leave Tom Sandoval’s house with a huge bag. While Sandoval's representative denied claims about Raquel spending the night at the house he shares with Ariana, Katie has her doubts.

"You don’t do just pop by and bring all your overnight luggage."

She further added that while watching back episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Katie picked up on a few things, including how close the two were. She said that she started realizing that the two would hang out even when Ariana Madix was not around.

"If Ariana chooses not to go to a party or an event, Tom and Raquel will just go together."

Ariana felt that she could trust Raquel

While some of the Vanderpump Rules cast members are now recalling instances where she sensed something fishy, Katie stated that Madix wholeheartedly trust Raquel.

"I think Ariana was just wholeheartedly like, ‘I trust this girl so much. And I’m not, like, a jealous type person or not of this situation. I don’t get jealous of my friends. And I trust her, and I don’t think for a moment that she would ever do this."

"We just aren’t meant to be friends” - Katie said about Scheana Shay

The Bravo celebrity spoke about her ongoing feud with Schena Shay and stated that the fight didn’t have a starting point and it had more to do with knowing each other for 10 years.

"Maybe we just aren’t meant to be friends because we just have different personalities."

She added that she feels that the Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member tends to throw rocks and hide her hands. She added that she does want to take responsibility for the “sh*t-stirring” that she does.

Katie teases Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion

During her appearance on The Viall Files, Katie singled out one particular member's behavior on the show. She added that the member's body language and behavior kept changing depending on who was speaking to them and who they were speaking to proactively.

"This person at times would either just be, like, kind of hunched over and staring at the ground. And other times they, you know, would be a little bit more animated."

