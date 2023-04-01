Why did Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay describe Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ photo from her wedding as “disgusting”?

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal has blown out of proportion since the news came out.

In a recent update, their co-star Scheana Shay found a photo from her wedding where the two lovebirds were spotted together in the background. The podcaster/singer claimed that she felt “disgusting” thinking that Raquel and Sandoval snuck out of the wedding shenanigans when Ariana Madix was busy helping the bride.

For those unaware, Sandoval cheated on her long-time girlfriend Ariana with Raquel. Since then, the entire Vanderpump Rules cast has turned their back on Sandoval and Raquel.

During an Amazon Live, Scheana cited why she felt disgusted looking at the photo. She said:

“They [Raquel and Sandoval] knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out. It’s just so disgusting I mean I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

Scheana and Raquel were close friends until the former discovered the cheating scandal.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel were spotted in a cabana in the photo

The upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 will feature Scheana Shay’s wedding with Brock Davies. In reality, it took place in August last year. Going by Scheana’s photo revelation, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval were having an affair for a long time.

The singer revealed that one of her friends pointed out Sandoval and Raquel in the aforementioned photo. Describing the picture’s background, Scheana said:

“One of my girlfriends was like ‘So I was at the pool the morning of your wedding and I was just looking back at some of my photos and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together.”

Meanwhile, Scheana got herself out of the temporary restraining order that Raquel put out against her. The model claimed that Scheana pushed and punched her, leaving a permanent scar on Raquel’s face.

Scheana denied the claims, but her lawyer recently confirmed that the Vanderpump Rules star did push Raquel. Post the season 10 reunion taping, the former beauty pageant pulled back the temporary restraining order.

Scheana recently shared an Instagram post where she mentioned that she’s “mourning the loss of” a close friend like Raquel, adding that she was heartbroken by the way their friendship broke up.

Scheana and Lala Kent share details on Vanderpump Rules reunion

Bravo host Andy Cohen recently held the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. During the reunion taping, Raquel, Sandoval, Ariana, and other VPR cast members came together for the first time post the cheating scandal drama.

Since the taping, a few details have been leaked out, including that the cast members bashed Sandoval and Raquel, and that Andy had to physically stop the brawl from escalating.

In a recent podcast episode of Scheana, she and Lala Kent spoke about the reunion where Ariana “assassinated” Raquel.

Lala said:

"I thought Ariana handled herself so well. Like, she sat back and looked insanely hot and amazing and just f**king sliced with her words. So good. It was beautiful to watch."

Scheana added:

"So good. I really enjoyed watching that. It was just, there was no response, like, there was nothing Raquel could have said back to her because she just assassinated her every time."

The two further mentioned that they didn’t see any remorse or guilt on Raquel’s face during the reunion taping.

The affair drama will air on the upcoming episodes of the Bravo show. Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

