“We’re coming for you”: Lala Kent throws shade at Tom Sandoval over Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recently confirmed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix broke up due to Raquel Leviss.

Soon after reports of the split hit online, Lala shared multiple Instagram stories, throwing shade at Tom and Raquel. She shared the headline of a report where Tom recently called her a “bully,” claiming she was not real.

Lala Kent also posted another report where Raquel criticized her. Along with responding to both the posts on her Instagram story, Lala made a clip slamming Tom for breaking Ariana’s heart. She said:

“You f**k with Ariana, you f**king with a gang of her. We’re coming for you.”

In the clip, she also mentioned that she was "hungry like a lion," implying that she would eat up Tom and Raquel for hurting Ariana.

Lala Kent claims Ariana gave her permission to share her opinion online

Since the news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s split came to light, the latter has deleted her Instagram account. Tom has also not responded to the reports.

Lala Kent took it upon herself to confirm their split and support Ariana by going after Tom. She shared a lot of Instagram stories, bashing Tom.

In one of the clips, Kent claimed that Ariana gave her permission to share her opinions online. She mentioned Tom’s band show and requested that fans attend the event. She further suggested to those who were attending to chant “ARIANA” throughout the concert. Lala continued:

“This is so fun! I usually don’t get involved in such Instagram sh*t. But now I am activated.”

She added that she has “consent” from Ariana, so she would not stop slamming Tom. Jokingly, Lala mentioned that she has kept a “blow torch, gasoline, grenade launcher,” ready to protect Ariana.

Before the clips, Lala Kent shared an article headline where Tom had stated that Lala was "not real." In response, she wrote on her Instagram story:

“Oh Sandoval… Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort. I’ve seen you for who you [are] for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f**k up. I’ m eating good the next time I see you.”

In the next story, Lala shared Raquel’s comment about her, stating that she didn’t have “energy for Lala.” As a retort, Lala suggested Raquel get some energy, as she was going to need it.

Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss’ feud on Vanderpump Rules

In the latest season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss tried to be cordial to each other. But the mission failed for two reasons.

The first was when Lala warned Raquel, stating that she would come after the latter if Raquel went after Katie Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz. Interestingly, Schwartz and Raquel kissed in the previous episode, which resulted in Raquel receiving criticism from her co-stars.

The second reason why Lala and Raquel couldn’t be friends was because of James Kennedy. James and Raquel broke up at the end of season 9. The latest season showed Raquel trying to move on, but she was left heartbroken when she found out that James cheated on her with Lala. The latter told Raquel that she and James had a one-night stand while they both were in a relationship.

Seeing their feud, Lala might not let Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel go that easily. Along with Lala Kent, James Kennedy has also slammed Tom and Raquel on Instagram.

The reunion of Vanderpump Rules season 10 will be filled with drama. Bravo host Andy Cohen even tweeted about the same.

Andy Cohen @Andy How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???

According to TMZ reports, Ariana and Tom’s breakup drama will be shown in season 10.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will return with episode 5 on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

Viewers can watch the previous episodes on Bravo’s site or on Peacock.

