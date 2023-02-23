Why did James Kennedy call Scheana Shay “Miss Pumpkin Pie”? Vanderpump Rules fans found the comment hilarious

Scheana Shay made enemies in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3 after meddling in her friend’s love lives.

She tried to play a matchmaker for Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss, leaving their respective ex-partners annoyed. Raquel’s former fiancé James Kennedy called Scheana “Miss Pumpkin Pie,” after she tried to get into his and Raquel’s argument in the latest episode.

Vanderpump Rules fans found James’ comment hilarious as some felt that he was right about Scheana.

By the end of the episode, she was the reason behind all the drama played in episode three.

James Kennedy explained why he compared Scheana to “pumpkin pie”

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3, Scheana Shay invited Tom Schwartz to her podcast where she asked questions about his divorce from Katie. The podcaster also encouraged Tom to date Raquel.

The podcast didn’t sit down well with Katie, who had a big blowout with Scheana at Tom Sandoval’s party in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3. Katie then went to James Kennedy, and stated that he was right about Scheana in the past, implying that the latter interfered with other people’s businesses.

James was then seen approaching his ex, Raquel, who was standing with Scheana. The former pair got into an argument and then Raquel started walking away with Scheana. James looked annoyed and started throwing shade at Raquel. Scheana also jumped into the conversation, which led to her and James having an argument.

When the girls walked away, James called Scheana “Miss Pumpkin Pie.” He explained that he compared Scheana to the pie because he felt that she showed a different face in front while things were messed up inside.

Vanderpump Rules fans reacted to James’ remark:

MANIAC @ZachSheldon Holy smokes what a drama packed ending to #VanderpumpRules … goodness golly pumpkin pie Holy smokes what a drama packed ending to #VanderpumpRules … goodness golly pumpkin pie

Bravo Baddie @HousewivesTruth #PumpRules #SpotOn Miss Pumpkin Pie is truly the most accurate depiction of Schena I’ve ever heard Miss Pumpkin Pie is truly the most accurate depiction of Schena I’ve ever heard 😂 #PumpRules #SpotOn

Gabby Cristina @gabby_capellino Not James calling Scheana Pumpkin Pie , Katie and James for the WIN on Scheana Nicknames #PumpRules Not James calling Scheana Pumpkin Pie , Katie and James for the WIN on Scheana Nicknames #PumpRules

After episode 3, James appeared on Andy Cohen’s talk show, WWHL. The host asked the reality TV star:

“What did you think about the controversy relating to Schwartz doing the podcast and you know her, was she [Scheana] goading him? Is she pushing Raquel on to him and how do you feel about that I know that?”

James replied:

“Scheana doesn’t really mess with Katie, she doesn't like her very much so you know anything to kind of push her buttons is going to like make her feel good. I think she was purposefully yeah like all of a sudden Schwartz is like the center of her Universe like that's the thing with Scheana. I feel like she's like good at putting people in the center of our universe when she wants okay.”

More drama is yet to be unveiled on the show regarding the same issue.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3 recap

Episode 3 of Vanderpump Rules season 10 featured a lot of drama after Scheana did a podcast with Tom Schwartz. His ex-wife Katie was furious at Scheana for discussing her personal life on the podcast and called the podcaster a “troll.”

Katie mentioned that Scheana manipulated her words and encouraged her ex-husband to date their friend Raquel. Katie stated that she didn’t expect such things from Scheana, who was her bridesmaid when Katie and Tom got married.

The official synopsis of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3, titled “Troll Mates,” read:

“Lala drops a bombshell on Raquel that shakes the foundation of their newfound friendship. Sandoval takes some time away from the bar to play rockstar with his cover band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.”

It continued:

“Ariana and Katie take the next step in opening their sandwich shop. James schemes to get some time with Raquel’s dog, Graham. Scheana interviews Schwartz about his divorce for her podcast, leading to an explosive showdown with Katie.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 3 on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET. From ex-couple arguments to tiffs between friends, the latest episode had it all.

Viewers can watch new episodes of the reality TV show on Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET. Previous episodes can be watched on the network’s website or on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes