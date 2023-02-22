Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3 release date, time, and plot

Vanderpump Rules season 10 returns with another episode this week, and the upcoming episode will see more confrontations and even more arguments among cast members. The show features ex-couple Katie and Tom, who decided to be amicable ahead of the season premiere. However, things have since turned sour between the duo.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Lala drops a bombshell on Raquel that shakes the foundation of their newfound friendship; Sandoval takes some time away from the bar to play rock star with his cover band; Ariana and Katie take the next step in opening their sandwich shop."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3 will air on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Scheana gets into trouble with cast members in the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10

In the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, titled Troll Mates, some of the cast members get together for drinks and Ariana Madix opens up about being single.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Katie, Ariana, and other cast members are seen having drinks when a male cast member asks her how long she’s been single for. Ariana explains that she hasn’t been romantically involved with anyone in the past nine months, adding that she hasn’t been intimate in “a really long time.”

The next segment teases a conversation between James Kennedy and his ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss, where she tells him that Lala Kent informed her that the Vanderpump Rules cast member cheated on her with Kent.

The clip further showcases Scheana and newly single Tom Schwartz having a conversation about who he would hook up with, a point of conflict that was previously teased in the trailer, that will possibly be addressed in the upcoming episode as well. Meanwhile, Katie is seen telling Scheana during a video call that she’s a “sh*tty person.”

Katie then adds:

"Karma’s going to come for you, now watch your world burn and I’ll smile."

Interestingly, Katie isn’t the only cast member who is upset with Scheana. Towards the end of the clip, Ariana gets into an argument with the latter, which is followed by a male cast member, possibly James, telling her that she’s been trying to get Tom Schwartz and Raquel to get together.

Katie and Tom are also seen getting into an argument, and Katie, seemingly talking about Scheana, says that she’s a “b****” who is trying to tear them apart before she walks away while her ex-husband calls after her.

The two Vanderpump Rules frenemies have been making news beyond the show as well, and in a recent interview by @_surrules on Instagram, Scheana claimed that Katie gave her blessing for Tom to date Raquel.

However, Katie was quick to comment and said that she had numerous drinks before the conversation and was making light of the rumors and was “being like sure ya girl whatever.” She added:

"Talk to me when I’m sober. But I guess she got what she needed."

The former couple had a pact going into Vanderpump Rules season 10 to ensure that they remain friends and getting intimate with someone from the Bravo cast was a strict no. However, by kissing Raquel, Tom went against the rules which caused a divide between him and Katie.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 22, at 9 pm ET to see what happens next on the Bravo show.

