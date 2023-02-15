Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 2 release date, time and plot

Vanderpump Rules returned on Bravo last week with a brand new season featuring drama involving old flames.

Vanderpump Rules season 10, episode 2 is all set to air on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. The cast members of the new installment include Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, and Ally Lewber.

In the premiere episode, ex-couple James and Raquel met each other’s current love interests. Lala also revealed that she and James cheated on their former partners. In the upcoming episode, Raquel will be on an official first date with Peter Madrigal, while both the Toms throw a “non-opening” party for their restaurant.

Raquel Leviss claims to be in “deep depression.”

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 2, Raquel Leviss will go on her first date with Peter Madrigal and admits to him being in a depression. The two were also seen together in the previous episode.

In an episode 2 preview, Raquel told Peter about her recent pageant retirement. She had hoped to win the crown in her last pageant but instead was placed in the top 15. While sharing the details, Raquel broke down into tears and mentioned that the loss led to “deep depression.”

Peter got up and hugged Raquel, trying to console her. Crying during her confessional video, she said:

“Breaking free from this relationship [with James], everyone seems to have their life figured out. And I was just like, I don’t know what’s happening, so I want to make sure it’s ok. I just have to figure out my life and I am figuring out who I am.”

Earlier in the preview, she mentioned that she struggled to let go of her past. She said:

“Seeing how James is with Ally makes me realize that there’s some part of me that’s still holding on to that relationship. I don’t know if going on a date with Peter is going to help me get over James, but they say your taste buds change every five years. Maybe your taste in men do too.”

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere episode, Raquel was seen talking to James’ current girlfriend, Ally Lewber. The two wanted to break the ice between them.

In December 2021, James and Raquel ended their engagement and went their separate ways.

Vanderpump Rules cast will attend the Toms’ party in episode 2.

In the new season of Vanderpump Rules, James and Raquel are not the only broken-up couple. Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, too, ended their 12-year marriage last year.

Katie will attend her ex-husband’s restaurant bar party in the second episode. The bar was apparently one of the major reasons behind their split.

Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are all set to open their bar in Vanderpump Rules season 10. Although the work was not finished, both the Toms decided to throw a party for the Daily Mail.

In the upcoming episode, the Bravo cast will attend the “non-opening” party of Schwartz and Sandoval.

The official synopsis of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 2, titled Was It Worth It? reads:

“Raquel cozies up to Peter in an attempt to get over James; Lala opens up about the origins of her last relationship; James throws Raquel under the bus to Lisa; Katie comes face to face with the bar that led to the demise of her marriage.”

The episode will air on Bravo on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET. Viewers can watch it the following day on the network’s website.

Vanderpump Rules airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes