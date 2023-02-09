Did Lala Kent cheat on ex Randall Emmett? Vanderpump Rules star’s confession explored in season 10 premiere

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiered on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET.

The episode was shocking as Lala Kent revealed that she cheated on Randall Emmett 6 years ago in Chicago, when she slept with James Kennedy while dating Emmett. James was dating Raquel Leviss at the time and later confessed that he was drunk when the incident took place.

This came as a shock to James’ current girlfriend Ally Lewber, who had recently moved in with him.

James later on revealed that “handstands” were also involved in the drunk "hook up.” He added that he was not angry with Lala over something that happened six years ago, adding that they have worked on “our friendship so much since then.”

Ally Lewber told Page Six in an interview:

"I was mad at him for a minute, for sure, yeah. I think I felt for Raquel a lot in that moment - just knowing (they) were about to get married, and she was never gonna know this."

Lewber also said that it was tough for her to hear the truth and that they had a conversation about the same off-camera.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's relationship timeline explored

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett met each other in 2015 when Emmett visited the SUR pub to book Lala in a film. In season 5 of Vanderpump Rules, Kent admitted that she was in a relationship but did not disclose Emmett’s name.

At the time, Randall and Ambyr Childers were still legally married. The two got divorced in 2017 after 8 years of their marriage. It was in 2018 that Randall and Lala disclosed their relationship and made it Instagram official.

They got engaged in September 2018 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, while celebrating Kent’s 28th birthday. They soon announced their wedding date, April 18, 2020, and Emmett made his first Vanderpump Rules debut in season 8.

Lala was very excited by the same and posted on Instagram:

"All the begging I've done has paid off. Rand is officially a Bravolebrity. I love you, babyyyy. Thank you for stepping into my world."

The couple also had to postpone their wedding due to Covid and gave an exclusive statement to People about the same:

"We have decided to move the date of our wedding to July given the unfortunate circumstances of what is going on."

Emmett and Lala got into a fight sometime in 2020, after which the latter removed all of Randall’s photos from her Instagram account. Later on, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she was being “petty” and confirmed that they had not broken up.

Lala gave birth to her first daughter with Emmett in March 2021 before splitting up in October. At the time, Lala had said:

"There will be a time where I feel comfortable enough to open up and share. Today is definitely not that day. It's been a lot, I'm going through a lot."

In May 2022, Randall sold his 4,276 square foot house, where he used to live with Kent. In July 2022, he said that he was the victim of a "smear campaign" trap organized by Kent. At the time, many were accusing him of handing out film offers to a girl in return for physical favors.

Emmett confirmed in December 2022 that he is no longer a cast member of Vanderpump Rules.

