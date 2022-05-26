Who was Amerie Garza? 10-year-old Texas school shooting victim hailed as “hero”

As the investigation into the mass shooting at Robb Elementary school in Texas continues, fourth grader Amerie Jo Garza has been identified as one of the 21 victims killed by gunman Salvador Rolando Ramos.

On May 24, 2022, Salvador Ramos,18, went on a shooting rampage in the little Texas town of Uvalde, shooting his grandmother before marching into Robb Elementary School, where he shot 19 children and two adults. The suspect was killed in a firefight with Texas authorities.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Amerie Garza’s grandmother Berlinda Arreola said that her 10 year old granddaughter was one of the first children shot in the attack, as Ramos targeted her for her courageous attempt to call 911.

A friendly Texas fourth grader becomes a hero

According to Arreola’s interview with People, Amerie Garza was a well-behaved young girl known for her kindness among classmates and family members in the small Texas community.

In 2021 she had won her school’s “Heart of Gold” award, in recognition of her friendliness towards other children and teachers. Moments before her death at the hands of Ramos, she had also received a Honor Roll certificate for her performance in school. According to CBS, she turned 10-years-old just 2 weeks ago.

Her grandmother spoke fondly of her:

“She was super-outgoing. She had a generous heart. She was always there to lend anybody a helping hand. She was very quick to be a teacher’s pet.”

She added:

“She was very smart and she was looking forward to making a life for herself.”

Her stepfather, Angel Garza, had raised her since she was an infant.

He told CBS News:

“She was the sweetest thing. She’s so creative. She just got an award for being the most creative."

The Texas fourth-grader was also known to be especially caring and protective of her 3-year-old brother Zayne, whom she kissed every morning before going to school.

It was perhaps this helpful, protective nature that prompted the young girl to bravely attempt calling 911 for help.

Remembering Amerie's act of heroism, her grandmother said:

“So the gunman went in and he told the children, ‘you’re going to die.’ And [Amerie] had her phone and she called 911. And instead of grabbing it and breaking it or taking it from her, he shot her. She was sitting right next to her best friend. Her best friend was covered in blood.”

While grieving, the family also recognised the young girl's courage and composure in the face of overwhelming danger, risking her own life to save her classmates.

Ulvade, Texas mourns Amerie Garza and 18 other children

The Independent reported that as news of the attack shook the small Texas town, Amerie’s parents joined many other Ulvade citizens in the search for information regarding their children.

Amerie’s stepfather, Angel Garza, resorted to social media in his efforts to find her.

His post read:

“I don’t ask for much or hardly even post on here but please It’s been 7 hours and I still haven’t heard anything on my love. Please fb help me find my daughter.”

Later in the day, upon finding out the news that Amerie had passed, Garza created another post mourning his child.

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby. She’s been found. My little love is now flying high… Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Mr. Garza said that every morning since the attack, Amerie’s 3-year-old brother Zayn has been asking where she is.

As they stood among the chaos in Uvalde, Texas, Mr. Garza told Anderson Cooper:

“We informed him that his sister is with God and that she will no longer be with us and of course he just cried.”

The Robb Elementary attack is the second deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack on Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut. It stands as the most devastating school shootings in Texas history.

As is the case with many school shootings, Salvador Ramos purchased the guns soon after his 18th birthday, the legality of which is in accordance with Texas gun laws.

