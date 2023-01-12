Octavia Spencer, the Academy Award-winning beloved American actress who is best known for her roles in The Help, Hidden Figures, and The Shape of Water, portrays the lead character Poppy Parnell in the Apple TV+ crime-drama series, Truth Be Told. The highly absorbing crime-thriller series is all set to return with its brand new season on January 20, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

On January 11, 2023, Octavia Spencer made a guest appearance on the fan-favorite talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. During her interview with the show's host Jimmy Kimmel, Spencer opened up about her promising role in Truth Be Told. While talking about playing the role of a podcaster who solves mysteries in the series, Spencer said:

"It is a childhood dream come true."

"I have to solve a mystery every night": Octavia Spencer spoke about her love for solving mysteries

On the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, when the show's host eponymous host asked Spencer if there were any real-life podcasters solving murders. In response, the actress said:

"Well I imagine honestly yeah, because it's one of those things that I kind of -- I have to solve a mystery every night before I go to bed. There's a faction of type a woman -- that's what we do yeah."

Jimmy Kimmel then went on to ask:

"Why do you think you have that inclination?"

In response, Spencer said:

"Well I know for me it's organic and to my you know upbringing. I had a first grade teacher. I'm dyslexic and I had a first grade teacher who introduced mysteries to me to keep me engaged with the text and so I read all of encyclopedia Brown. I read all Nancy Drew, all of Hardy Boys."

The actress continued:

"I mean so I solved mysteries every day as a kid so it kind of bled into my you know adult life but you know I was reading so much crime that I read Helter Skelter when I was 11."

Learn more details about season 3 of Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer

The Truth Be Told season 3 premiere will be available on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+, on January 20, 2023. Nichelle Tramble Spellman has served as the creator of the crime-drama series. The third season will consist of a total of ten episodes. Each episode will be approximately 39 - 50 minutes long.

Octavia Spencer, Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kristen Campo have all served as executive producers for the series.

A brief description of the upcoming third season of the series, as given by Apple TV+, reads:

"Knowing who to trust is only half the battle in the fight for justice. Gabrielle Union joins Octavia Spencer for a new season of Truth Be Told"

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the series' season 3 below:

Apart from Octavia Spencer, the highly promising cast list for season 3 of the series includes Michael Beach as Ingram Rhoades, Tracie Thoms as Desiree Scoville, Mekhi Phifer as Markus Killebrew, Haneefah Wood as Cydie Scoville, Rico E. Anderson as Herbie, Ron Cephas Jones as Leander "Shreve" Scoville and a few others.

Don't forget to catch Truth Be Told season 3, arriving on Apple TV+ on January 20, 2023.

