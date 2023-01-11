''It's a very satisfying end'': Servant star Rupert Grint teases season 4 finale

Rupert Grint, the English actor best known for playing Ron Weasley in the highly celebrated Harry Potter film series, is receiving positive responses from fans for portraying the pivotal character Julian Pearce in Apple TV+'s Servant. The highly gripping psychological horror series is set to return with its upcoming 4th and final season on Friday, January 13, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

On January 10, 2023, the beloved actor Rupert Grint appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the interview with the show's host Jimmy Fallon, Grint very briefly opened up about how the end of season 4 of Servant will be.

The actor said:

"Again, it's really hard for me to talk about. I don't want to -- there's so many kind of loose ends. But it's a very satisfying ending, yeah yeah yeah."

"...there's a lot of questions": Rupert Grint spoke about the final season of Servant on Apple TV+

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the show's host Fallon congratulated Grint on Servent's great run. He then went on to ask:

"But now, the series (Servent) coming to an end, are there questions -- will they be answered? Or are they -- is there twisties and turns in this?"

In response, Rupert Grint said:

"I mean, yeah, there's a lot of questions I think this season kind of does its best to answer."

Rupert Grint further spoke about the horror series:

"And it's great. It's so nice to be -- become a part of this show. I love it. I love the cast. It's been kind of the longest thing I've been a part of since "Potter," so it's a real family,"

Learn all about the upcoming Servant season 4

Season 4 of the psychological thriller-horror series Servant, which will be the final season of the series, will be released exclusively on the popular streaming platform Apple TV+ this Friday, January 13, 2023. Tony Basgallop has served as the creator of the highly engrossing series.

The long list of writers for the series' fourth season includes Alyssa Clark, C. Henry Chaisson, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Kara Lee Corthron, Amy Louise Johnson, Devin Conroy, and Laura Marks. The final season is set to have a total of ten episodes, each of which will be 25 - 36 minutes long.

The official brief description for season 4, given by Apple TV+, reads:

"The final reckoning begins. All will be revealed in due time."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the highly awaited final season here:

By the looks of the official trailer, it is crystal clear that the upcoming 4th season will be darker and scarier than ever. The characters in the trailer can be seen facing the deadly wrath of the young nanny from Wisconsin, Leanne Grayson.

It looks like viewers are in for a hair-raising final journey.

Who are on the cast list for season 4 of the horror series

Apart from Rupert Grint as Dorothy's alcoholic younger brother, Julian Pearce, the promising lead cast list for the series' 4th season includes Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner, Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson, and Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner.

Don't forget to watch the brand new Servant season 4, which will air on Friday, January 13, 2023, on Apple TV+.

Poll : 0 votes