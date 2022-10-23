What time will Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities air on Netflix? Trailer, plot and more explored

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the highly anticipated, spine-chilling, and fearsome horror anthology series, is set to premiere with the first two episodes on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, exclusively on Netflix.

Created by two Academy Award-winning legendary director and writer Guillermo del Toro, the bone-chilling upcoming anthology horror series is also known as Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight. The series has been gleaned from Guillermo del Toro's celebrated short story, Cabinet of Curiosities.

Colin Hoult and Jeremy Benning have served as the cinematographers of the anthology series, while Gary Ungar and J. Miles Dale have acted as the executive producers of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, along with creator Guillermo del Toro.

Netflix launched the official teaser for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities on June 6, 2022. Since the teaser was released, the audience has been buzzing with anticipation and excitement to see how the anthology series, created by horror maestro Toro, will unfold.

Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out all about Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, ahead of its arrival on Netflix, this Tuesday.

Learn all about Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, before the brand new horror anthology series airs on Netflix

What can be expected from Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities?

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a blood-thickening horror anthology series chronicling eight pathbreaking and forbidding horror stories, will be released on Netflix with episodes 1 and 2 on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 3:00 AM ET.

The official synopsis for the anthology series, reads:

"Guillermo del Toro - the master of horror - presents a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories that will challenge our traditional notions of horror. Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is an anthology of sinister stories, told by some of today’s most revered horror creators - including the directors of The Babadook, Splice, Mandy, and many more."

The first episode is titled, Lot 36. Guillermo Del Toro has also acted as the teleplay writer of the episode alongside Regina Corrado. Academy Award-winning cinematographer Guillermo Navarro has served as the director of episode 1.

The second episode is titled, Graveyard Rats. Henry Kuttner is the writer of the story, while critically acclaimed director Vincenzo Natali has acted as the teleplay writer and director of episode 2.

How's the official trailer for the series looking?

\The official trailer for the anthology series was released by Netflix on September 30, 2022. Take a closer look at the official trailer here:

The official trailer provides the audience with glimpses of what is about to come. The official trailer makes it clear that this is not a series for the faint-hearted.

Viewers can expect eight masterfully curated horror stories steeped in unconventional and groundbreaking horror elements that will completely redefine the genre.

Who are the cast members of the series?

The promising cast list for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, includes Kevin Keppy, Lize Johnston, Megan Many, Ish Morris, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Geena Davis, Sofia Boutella, Andrew Lincoln, Kate Micucci, Crispin Glover, Ben Barnes, Essie Davis, DJ Qualls, Rupert Grint, Tim Blake Nelson and a few others.

Don't forget to watch the show, on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 3:00 AM ET, exclusively on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes