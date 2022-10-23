Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule explored

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, from the Academy Award-winning director of Shape of Water, is all set to surprise his fans with a Halloween present like no other. The series, hosted by the man himself, will feature eight tales of dread, fear, and curiosity handpicked by Del Toro, a master of horror himself.

The eight episodes in Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities are meant to challenge the conventional notion of horror with stories from various writers and directors.

Netflix has also chosen an unconventional release schedule for the show, making it a four-day event with two episodes released every day leading up to Halloween.

Netflix @netflix



selected the artists (like Ben Barnes, Jennifer Kent, Andrew Lincoln & Catherine Hardwicke) who bring this series to life.



Go to Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of eight stories that challenge our notions of horror. @RealGDT selected the artists (like Ben Barnes, Jennifer Kent, Andrew Lincoln & Catherine Hardwicke) who bring this series to life.Go to @NetflixGeeked for more! Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is a collection of eight stories that challenge our notions of horror. @RealGDT selected the artists (like Ben Barnes, Jennifer Kent, Andrew Lincoln & Catherine Hardwicke) who bring this series to life.Go to @NetflixGeeked for more! https://t.co/qJdWS7IVS4

The first two episodes of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will be available at 12.00 PM PT on Wednesday, October 25, 2022. Two episodes will release each day till October 28, effectively leaving viewers the chance to binge it all on Halloween.

Read on to find out more about the episodes and cast members ahead of the anthology series' release.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule and episodes

A trailer for the upcoming series depicts Del Toro explaining the format of the series and promising that there would be a "surprise from each of the bites." With the creative ownership handed to the individual directors, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will also feature a range of different styles and narratives.

Here is a complete guide to each episode with its release date, cast members, and a brief plot.

1) Lot 36- October 25, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked LOT 36, a chilling new story directed by Guillermo Navarro from the mind of Guillermo del Toro, kicks off Night One of CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.



The four-night Netflix horror event begins in just one week. LOT 36, a chilling new story directed by Guillermo Navarro from the mind of Guillermo del Toro, kicks off Night One of CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.The four-night Netflix horror event begins in just one week. https://t.co/n2zI74cI65

Directed by Guillermo Navarro from Godfather of Harlem with a script from Regina Corrado, this episode will star Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, and Demetrius Grosse. This is based on a short story by Del Toro. Its synopsis reads:

"A bigoted former soldier (Nelson) discovers a storage unit with a dark secret."

2) Graveyard Rats- October 25, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked A grave robber unearths more than he was bargaining for in GRAVEYARD RATS, a new story from the director of Splice that begins Guillermo Del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.



The four-night Netflix horror event begins in just one week. A grave robber unearths more than he was bargaining for in GRAVEYARD RATS, a new story from the director of Splice that begins Guillermo Del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.The four-night Netflix horror event begins in just one week. https://t.co/OVpRCJI1W9

Directed by Vincenzo Natali and based on a story by Henry Kuttner, this episode features Ish Morris, Kevin Keppy, David Hewlett, Julian Richings, and Alexander Eling. Its synopsis reads:

"A cemetery caretaker who moonlights as a grave robber finds himself at odds with the graveyard’s rat population."

3) The Autopsy- October 26, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked Night Two of Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, a 4-night Netflix horror event, is all about the loners



From the director of The Empty Man comes THE AUTOPSY starring F. Murray Abraham, streaming in just one week Night Two of Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, a 4-night Netflix horror event, is all about the lonersFrom the director of The Empty Man comes THE AUTOPSY starring F. Murray Abraham, streaming in just one week https://t.co/2CHhHIJN7T

Directed by David Prior and written by David S. Goyer, this episode will star F. Murray Abraham, Luke Roberts, and Glynn Turman. Its synopsis reads:

"A small-town sheriff (Turman) investigates a gruesome string of missing persons cases with the help of his medical examiner friend (Abraham)."

4) The Outside- October 26, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked Self-transformation comes at a cost.



From Ana Lily Amirpour, the director of A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, comes THE OUTSIDE starring Kate Micucci, Martin Starr and Dan Stevens.



Dropping in Night Two of Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES 4-part horror event. Self-transformation comes at a cost. From Ana Lily Amirpour, the director of A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night, comes THE OUTSIDE starring Kate Micucci, Martin Starr and Dan Stevens. Dropping in Night Two of Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES 4-part horror event. https://t.co/6hQvDAkzku

Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour with a script from Haley Z. Boston and Emily Carroll, this episode will star Kate Miccuci, Martin Starr, Shauna Macdonald, and, Kylee Evans. Its synopsis reads:

"A self-conscious bank teller (Micucci) starts to use an ointment that provokes an unusual reaction."

5) Pickman's Model - October 27, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked One week until Lovecraft night in Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.



From the director of The Vigil comes PICKMAN'S MODEL. When a young art student (Ben Barnes) meets a macabre painter (Crispin Glover), his world gets turned upside down in terrifying ways. One week until Lovecraft night in Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES.From the director of The Vigil comes PICKMAN'S MODEL. When a young art student (Ben Barnes) meets a macabre painter (Crispin Glover), his world gets turned upside down in terrifying ways. https://t.co/La8TMMTDdM

From the director Keith Thomas and writer Lee Patterson, this episode will feature Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, and Oriana Leman in the leading roles. The synopsis for this Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities episode reads:

"A young art student (Barnes) meets a macabre painter (Glover) who turns his world upside down."

6) Dreams in the Witch House- October 27, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked Rupert Grint stars in DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE, a chilling new story from Catherine Hardwick, the director of Twilight.



One week until Lovecraft night during Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES' 4-night horror event. Rupert Grint stars in DREAMS IN THE WITCH HOUSE, a chilling new story from Catherine Hardwick, the director of Twilight. One week until Lovecraft night during Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES' 4-night horror event. https://t.co/GbTedZvrKB

Starring Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Geena Davis, this episode is directed by Catherine Hardwicke with a script from Mika Watkins. Its synopsis reads:

"A bereaved twin (Grint) embarks on a quest to find the spirit of his late sister."

7) The Viewing - October 28, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked THE VIEWING, a new story from Panos Cosmatos, the director of Mandy



Watch all eight installments of Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, a 4-night Halloween event, in just one week THE VIEWING, a new story from Panos Cosmatos, the director of MandyWatch all eight installments of Guillermo del Toro's CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, a 4-night Halloween event, in just one week https://t.co/l7BJ2qwiRR

Based on a script by Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, this episode stars Sofia Boutella, Kevin Keppy, Charlyne Yi, and Peter Weller. This Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities episode is directed by Costamos as well. Its synopsis reads:

"A wealthy recluse (Weller) invites four accomplished professionals (André, Yi, Agee, Therriault) to his mansion for a “singular experience."

8) The Murmuring- October 28, 2022

Netflix Geeked @NetflixGeeked one week until THE MURMURING from director Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), based on an original story by Guillermo del Toro



the fourth and final night of CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, a Netflix horror event, is 7 days away one week until THE MURMURING from director Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), based on an original story by Guillermo del Torothe fourth and final night of CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, a Netflix horror event, is 7 days away https://t.co/xvIe8rlAol

Directed and written by Jennifer Kent from a short story by Del Toro, the final episode will feature Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Daniel Henkel in the leading roles. Its synopsis reads:

"Two ornithologists (Davis and Lincoln) struggle to overcome the untimely death of their daughter — and the ghostly presence in their new home."

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will premiere on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes