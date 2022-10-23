Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule explored

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, from the Academy Award-winning director of Shape of Water, is all set to surprise his fans with a Halloween present like no other. The series, hosted by the man himself, will feature eight tales of dread, fear, and curiosity handpicked by Del Toro, a master of horror himself.
The eight episodes in Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities are meant to challenge the conventional notion of horror with stories from various writers and directors.
Netflix has also chosen an unconventional release schedule for the show, making it a four-day event with two episodes released every day leading up to Halloween.
The first two episodes of Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will be available at 12.00 PM PT on Wednesday, October 25, 2022. Two episodes will release each day till October 28, effectively leaving viewers the chance to binge it all on Halloween.
Read on to find out more about the episodes and cast members ahead of the anthology series' release.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities release schedule and episodes
A trailer for the upcoming series depicts Del Toro explaining the format of the series and promising that there would be a "surprise from each of the bites." With the creative ownership handed to the individual directors, Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will also feature a range of different styles and narratives.
Here is a complete guide to each episode with its release date, cast members, and a brief plot.
1) Lot 36- October 25, 2022
Directed by Guillermo Navarro from Godfather of Harlem with a script from Regina Corrado, this episode will star Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Elpidia Carrillo, and Demetrius Grosse. This is based on a short story by Del Toro. Its synopsis reads:
"A bigoted former soldier (Nelson) discovers a storage unit with a dark secret."
2) Graveyard Rats- October 25, 2022
Directed by Vincenzo Natali and based on a story by Henry Kuttner, this episode features Ish Morris, Kevin Keppy, David Hewlett, Julian Richings, and Alexander Eling. Its synopsis reads:
"A cemetery caretaker who moonlights as a grave robber finds himself at odds with the graveyard’s rat population."
3) The Autopsy- October 26, 2022
Directed by David Prior and written by David S. Goyer, this episode will star F. Murray Abraham, Luke Roberts, and Glynn Turman. Its synopsis reads:
"A small-town sheriff (Turman) investigates a gruesome string of missing persons cases with the help of his medical examiner friend (Abraham)."
4) The Outside- October 26, 2022
Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour with a script from Haley Z. Boston and Emily Carroll, this episode will star Kate Miccuci, Martin Starr, Shauna Macdonald, and, Kylee Evans. Its synopsis reads:
"A self-conscious bank teller (Micucci) starts to use an ointment that provokes an unusual reaction."
5) Pickman's Model - October 27, 2022
From the director Keith Thomas and writer Lee Patterson, this episode will feature Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, and Oriana Leman in the leading roles. The synopsis for this Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities episode reads:
"A young art student (Barnes) meets a macabre painter (Glover) who turns his world upside down."
6) Dreams in the Witch House- October 27, 2022
Starring Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Cordova, and Geena Davis, this episode is directed by Catherine Hardwicke with a script from Mika Watkins. Its synopsis reads:
"A bereaved twin (Grint) embarks on a quest to find the spirit of his late sister."
7) The Viewing - October 28, 2022
Based on a script by Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, this episode stars Sofia Boutella, Kevin Keppy, Charlyne Yi, and Peter Weller. This Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities episode is directed by Costamos as well. Its synopsis reads:
"A wealthy recluse (Weller) invites four accomplished professionals (André, Yi, Agee, Therriault) to his mansion for a “singular experience."
8) The Murmuring- October 28, 2022
Directed and written by Jennifer Kent from a short story by Del Toro, the final episode will feature Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, and Daniel Henkel in the leading roles. Its synopsis reads:
"Two ornithologists (Davis and Lincoln) struggle to overcome the untimely death of their daughter — and the ghostly presence in their new home."
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will premiere on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, on Netflix.