"Fully expect a musical number in Deadpool 3": Twitter goes berserk over Ryan Reynolds' singing in Spirited

Spirited, a Christmas-themed musical comedy film, hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 18, 2022. Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Patrick Page, Sunita Mani, and Tracy Morgan round up the cast of the film.

Directed, co-produced, and co-written by Sean Anders, the film has received mixed reviews so far. However, if there’s one thing that everyone has unfailingly marked out, it is Ferrell-Reynolds’s dancing and singing in the film.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds StumbleUpon a little movie called #Spirited today! Call your Friendsters! Tell ‘em through the grape-Vine. Yik Yak to anyone who’ll listen. I even tumblrd about it. Hope you Digg it. StumbleUpon a little movie called #Spirited today! Call your Friendsters! Tell ‘em through the grape-Vine. Yik Yak to anyone who’ll listen. I even tumblrd about it. Hope you Digg it.

The strong impact has now coerced fans to demand a musical number in the star’s upcoming superhero movie, Deadpool 3.

"No excuses, that's an order": Netizens demand song from Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3

There are 11 songs in Spirited, and Ryan Reynolds has lent his voice to six of them. Ferrell, meanwhile, has co-sung eight songs in the movie.

While Ferrell has appeared in a Christmas musical before (Elf), this is the first stint for the Green Lantern actor in a musical or a Christmas movie. So, for fans, Reynolds’s singing talent was a pleasant discovery. They now want a number from Ryan Reynolds's Merc with a Mouth aka Deadpool.

Tracy M @TracyAM_1971

Think I have a new favourite Christmas film.



All that singing and dancing makes me crave a Deadpool Wolverine sing and dance off.

Preferably in Wrexham. Just watched @VancityReynolds and Will Ferrell in #spirited Think I have a new favourite Christmas film.All that singing and dancing makes me crave a Deadpool Wolverine sing and dance off.Preferably in Wrexham. Just watched @VancityReynolds and Will Ferrell in #spirited. Think I have a new favourite Christmas film. 😍All that singing and dancing makes me crave a Deadpool Wolverine sing and dance off. Preferably in Wrexham.

Arturo Pelayo @mexiwi First tweet after activating my new @Mintmobile eSIM. Super easy -3min!- excellent work team Mint & @RyanReynolds 1 what’s next? Deadpool singing a lullaby to my baby niece ? First tweet after activating my new @Mintmobile eSIM. Super easy -3min!- excellent work team Mint & @RyanReynolds 1 what’s next? Deadpool singing a lullaby to my baby niece ?

Has Reynolds sung before?

Surprisingly, Ryan Reynolds has sung before, although it may have gone relatively unnoticed. It was on the stage of a Korean reality show while promoting Deadpool 2 in 2018. Reynolds, dressed as a unicorn, had sung Tomorrow from the musical Annie in the 153rd episode of King of the Mark Singer.

Recalling his “traumatic” experience, the Canadian star recently told TODAY:

“This was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So they said, 'They have this show called [King of] Mask Singer, which is huge in South Korea,'…I said, 'Lord, we're doing this show. We have to do that show.’ At the time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

Reynolds mentioned that he felt like he “was in actual hell.”

“What's crazy is, I was in actual hell. When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible!' I don't even know this song, I don't know how to do this. It was traumatic.”

Short clips of Ryan Reynolds’s appearance on the show are doing the rounds, keeping in line with the craze around his singing in Spirited.

Singing/dancing was challenging for Ryan Reynolds

Given that Spirited is his debut musical, the singing and dancing part was a challenging experience for Ryan Reynolds. While talking to USA TODAY, he shared:

“I was at the highest threat level, red, and I've never come back down. It actually got right up into puce, a very specific dark red that I never want to see again.”

For Ferrell, “it's a very different animal from messing around in a sketch,” referring to his almost decade-long stint on NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

As far as Deadpool 3 is concerned, Ryan Reynolds returns as Wade Wilson/Deadpool while his close friend/fake rival Hugh Jackman will appear as Wolverine. Leslie Uggams has been cast as Blind AI.

Reynolds’s Free Guy and The Adam Project helmer Shawn Levy will be directing the Marvel-Disney flick this time. Acting aside, Reynolds will be involved in its production and screenplay. Deadpool 3 is parked for a November 8, 2024 release.

As per IMDb, the synopsis reads:

"A weary Wolverine finds himself recovering from his injuries when he comes across a loudmouth Deadpool who has time-traveled forward to heal his greatest pal in the hopes to befriend the wild beast and to team up to take down a foe they both have in common."

