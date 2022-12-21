Who did Sonya Eddy play in General Hospital? Tributes pour in as beloved actress dies aged 55

Well-known actress Sonya Eddy passed away on December 19, 2022, at the age of 55. She was mostly known for her role as the Head Nurse Epiphany Johnson in the popular ABC soap opera, General Hospital.

In the latest update, Eddy's friend Tyler Ford, revealed to TMZ that the actress had had surgery on December 9 and was released two days later.

However, Sonya started feeling weak again and had to be hospitalized four days later when the doctors found out that she had an infection. Tyler stated that the infection was incurable and that Eddy was on life support on December 19.

Actress Octavia Spencer disclosed the news on social media the next day. Spencer's post featured a picture of Sonya Eddy and she wrote that Eddy will be missed by fans of General Hospital.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Eddy has built a huge fanbase for herself in recent years through frequent appearances in films and television. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Matthew Rettenmund @mattrett RIP Sonya Eddy, one of a dwindling number of memorable guest stars on "Seinfeld" — and she did it twice. RIP Sonya Eddy, one of a dwindling number of memorable guest stars on "Seinfeld" — and she did it twice. https://t.co/MVX18VFxTd

Donald Peebles Jr. @DonaldJrPeebles Lillian Hayman paved the way for Sonya Eddy to walk and shine on daytime. Sadie Gray and Epiphany Johnson were Black female pillars at hospitals on daytime. Sadie was Head of Housekeeping in Llanview and Epiphany was Head Nurse in Port Charles.



RIP Sonya Eddy

SIP Lillian Hayman Lillian Hayman paved the way for Sonya Eddy to walk and shine on daytime. Sadie Gray and Epiphany Johnson were Black female pillars at hospitals on daytime. Sadie was Head of Housekeeping in Llanview and Epiphany was Head Nurse in Port Charles.RIP Sonya Eddy SIP Lillian Hayman https://t.co/w9eUk9rnit

Shari @MuzzikLvr RIP Sonya Eddy. Loved her as #EpiphanyJohnson on General Hospital...especially during the Nurses Ball. She also made a memorable guest appearance on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, in a scene with @SantinoFontana RIP Sonya Eddy. Loved her as #EpiphanyJohnson on General Hospital...especially during the Nurses Ball. She also made a memorable guest appearance on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, in a scene with @SantinoFontana https://t.co/iRZ9aeZuq2

Clint Schultz @csdesign72



Loved Sonya Eddy on RIP Rebecca De Mornay - Top of the Muffin to You!Loved Sonya Eddy on @SeinfeldTV - RIP RIP Rebecca De Mornay - Top of the Muffin to You!Loved Sonya Eddy on @SeinfeldTV - RIP https://t.co/F5PxPqZWKx

Sonja Ann Jones @imsonjaannjones I am so sad to hear that Sonya Eddy has passed away. I had the opportunity to not only work with her on GH but spend time chatting with her. She was such a sweet and funny soul. Big hugs and prayers go out to her and her family and friends. RIP Sonya Eddy. I am so sad to hear that Sonya Eddy has passed away. I had the opportunity to not only work with her on GH but spend time chatting with her. She was such a sweet and funny soul. Big hugs and prayers go out to her and her family and friends. RIP Sonya Eddy. https://t.co/wTzS6Qecnn

Kate Da Great @AlternReality #Epiphany #GH My family and I went to NYC for the ABC Soaps show and ran into Sonya Eddy out and about. My 12 year old self was in shock and she put her arms around me like a long lost relative.That night she saw and waved to us in the crowd - I will never forget her. #rip My family and I went to NYC for the ABC Soaps show and ran into Sonya Eddy out and about. My 12 year old self was in shock and she put her arms around me like a long lost relative.That night she saw and waved to us in the crowd - I will never forget her. #rip #Epiphany #GH

Emie Craigo @emiecraigo6 #GH I’m devastated over the passing of Sonya Eddy. She was one of the first faces I remember seeing on General Hospital when I started watching 11 years ago. My heart is broken. RIP Sonya. We will all miss you. I’m devastated over the passing of Sonya Eddy. She was one of the first faces I remember seeing on General Hospital when I started watching 11 years ago. My heart is broken. RIP Sonya. We will all miss you. 💔 #GH

Sonya Eddy portrayed the role of Epiphany Johnson in General Hospital

Sonya appeared as Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera, General Hospital. She was employed at a mob organization operated by Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan.

Johnson was the Head Nurse at the General Hospital. She had type II diabetes but never disclosed it to anyone except Bobbie. The Head Nurse also had a few other health issues like breast cancer, an infection emerging from chemotherapy, and a heart attack.

Although it was a character that mostly appeared in the background, Johnson contributed a lot towards the progress of the main storyline. The character committed a few crimes like faking the death of Marcus Taggert, grabbing him, and throwing him into a room.

The character first appeared in 2006 and continued to be an important part of the show until Eddy’s recent demise. General Hospital is currently one of the longest-running shows on television. It first debuted in 1963 and the running time of each episode went through a few changes with the latest taking place in 1978.

Sonya Eddy appeared in various films and TV shows

Sonya Eddy was known for being featured on various films and TV shows (Image via Carol Kaelson/Getty Images)

Born on June 17, 1967, Sonya Eddy pursued her graduation at the University of California. Other details about her childhood, schooling, and parents are currently unavailable.

She started her career with the 1990 film, Zora Is My Name. She initially had a successful career on stage until she started to appear in different TV shows.

Eddy was known for her appearances in various films like Sour Grapes, Blast from the Past, The Jennie Project, Barbershop, Matchstick Men, One Last Ride, and more. She was featured in TV shows like Beverly Hills, 90210, Any Day Now, USA High, Providence, The Invisible Man, and more.

