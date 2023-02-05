Where is Kristina Kelly now? Bravo star set to appear in Vanderpump Rules season 10

After two seasons, Kristina Kelli is finally returning to Vanderpump Rules. She was last seen on season 7 of the show back in 2018 as a recurring character. Kelli will soon be back in front of the cameras for season 10, which will premiere on Bravo on Wednesday, February 8 at 9:00 pm ET.

Kristina is currently expecting her first child, a baby boy, in the Spring of 2023 with long-time partner Max Van Ville. She revealed the big news on Instagram in October 2022, even sharing a video of her telling Max about it.

Being a businesswoman, she runs her own organic skincare brand called Heatspring. When she was last seen in front of the cameras, she used to work as a waitress for SUR, but has since quit her job.

In the past, Kristina used to blindly defend her best friend Katie Maloney against everyone. Based on her bio on Bravo, she has:

"changed a lot in the past few years and is no longer willing to hold grudges on behalf of her friends."

It has been hinted that Kristina’s “maturity” might cause “more problems than it solves.”

More about Vanderpump Rules recurring cast member Kristina Kelly

Although it's unknown where Kristina was born, she's currently living in California with her partner Max Van Ville, who is a DJ. According to her brand's official website, she felt:

"Deeply inspired by nature and felt a strong connection to this beautiful earth."

Kelly sells her organic skincare brand line on both Etsy as well as on the company's official website. She has also acted in Tango Amargo, a short film released in 2014.

She will soon be seen supporting her friend Katie Maloney in Vanderpump Rules season 10 as Katie's currently going through a divorce. Fans will get to see Katie start dating once again with the help of her friends Kristina and Lana.

More about Vanderpump Rules season 10

Bravo's description of the upcoming season reads:

"Vanderpump Rules" is back and se*ier than ever as it enters a new era of tomfoolery, drama, and betrayal. Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will feature Tom and Katie's divorce as they agree not to date anyone from the group. Unfortunately, Tom will break that rule and have physical relations with someone from the cast, leading to further chaos within their friend circle.

Sandoval and Schwartz will open up their own cocktail lounge, but will face plenty of difficulties in their new business venture. In a dramatic clip, Schwartz states that if it wasn't for the lounge, he wouldn't have gotten divorced.

James admits that he's considering a future with his new partner, but their relationship will encounter some trouble as the latter doesn't like it when James drinks. She will also confess that she doesn't want James to spend time with Lana, as they used to be a couple.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules will air on Bravo every Wednesday at 9:00 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on Peacock's streaming website one day after the television broadcast.

Poll : 0 votes