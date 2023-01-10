“Trailer looks good!”: Vanderpump Rules fans can’t keep calm after watching the season 10 trailer

The much-awaited Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules, is back with a brand new installment. Season 10 of the hit franchise is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on the television network. The show is set to feature old friends navigating personal relationships, professional commitments, scandals, allegations, conflicts, and confrontations. Viewers will witness some major dramatic moments this season that will give them their long-awaited answers.

Cast members of Vandepump Rules as they enter a new era in season 10 include Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, will join the rest of the cast as well as Charli Burnett. Kristina Kelly, who has appeared in a few seasons, will also be present.

The official trailer for the new installment was released on Monday, January 9, 2023, and teased a significant amount of drama, a plethora of emotions, and a lot of arguments, fights, and showdowns this season. Viewers must stay tuned to witness all of it and how it will affect the cast.

Vanderpump Rules releases an explosive trailer for viewers

The official trailer for Vanderpump Rules might provide all the answers that viewers have been wanting to get since the last season ended in January 2022. The new season 10 will document Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's split, the latter's hookup with fellow castmate Raquel Lewis and the drama that followed.

The trailer began with Katie and Tom cheering to finalize their divorce and "maintaining a good friendship," calling themselves a "divorce success story." However, the scene soon shifts to show Tom and Raquel getting intimate at Scheana and Brock's wedding party, leading to a blowout from his ex-wife.

Katie told Tom:

"I've never had hatred for you, but now I do. I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunkard..I think you're a loser."

However, Tom mentioned that her outburst didn't affect him at all. While the rest of the cast was getting ready to leave for Mexico for Scheana and Brock's wedding, Lisa Vanderpump was shown opening another restaurant "Vanderpump à Paris," in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Katie was seen getting back into the dating world and bonding with her friends, including Kristina Kelly.

Raquel was also seen spending time in the Vanderpump Rules trailer with Oliver Saunders, the son of RHOBH star Garcelle, who was also seen briefly in the scene. Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were seen struggling with the opening of their bar "Schwartz and Sandy's," while Lisa Vanderpump tried her best to support the two. Schwartz also blamed the bar for his and Katie's breakup.

In season 10, viewers will also see James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, make her debut. While he was seen as confident about marrying her, things took a turn for the worse when Ally addressed her concerns about James spending time with his former flame, Lala Kent. She was also worried about his drinking habits.

In another clip from the Vanderpump Rules trailer, Scheana spoke to Tom Sandoval about Katie's allegations that he and Ariana Madix have an open relationship. The pair have been dating for over nine years. Ariana, for her part, had an emotional breakdown stating that "this summer has been awful to me."

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series will also feature Lala Kent's journey as a single mother, including her custody battle with ex-boyfriend and Hollywood producer Randall Emmett, as well as questions about his alleged cheating. amongst other issues. While Tom Schwartz was seen getting into a heated argument with Lala, calling her a "bootleg housewife."

Fans react to Vanderpump Rules season 10 trailer

Fans expressed their excitement about the trailer on social media. Take a look at what they're saying.

Leopard&Louboutins @LeopardLoubs kind of feel like they should change the name of the show and rebrand it since no one has worked at sur in years Okay but the new season of #VPR lookskind of feel like they should change the name of the show and rebrand it since no one has worked at sur in years #VanderpumpRules Okay but the new season of #VPR looks 🔥🔥🔥kind of feel like they should change the name of the show and rebrand it since no one has worked at sur in years #VanderpumpRules

A. @whatupallie Omg the new season of #VanderpumpRules looks amazing Omg the new season of #VanderpumpRules looks amazing

what was the reason? @realitydrip1 🏽 The #VanderpumpRules trailer lowkey exceeded my expectations. I was really worried It was gonna give final season but It feels like the cast gave It all It had. The #VanderpumpRules trailer lowkey exceeded my expectations. I was really worried It was gonna give final season but It feels like the cast gave It all It had. 👏🏽

Nikki 💗 @BrunetteBarbbie The best bday present ever is #VanderpumpRules Season 10 coming out it The best bday present ever is #VanderpumpRules Season 10 coming out it😍😍🙌🙌🙌

With Raquel having an emotional meltdown, James throwing a drink at Tom Schwartz's face, and the cast constantly arguing throughout the trailer, Vanderpump Rules season 10 is sure to be an exciting and dramatic watch. Viewers will have to wait until the season premiere to find out what's in store..

Don't forget to tune into Vanderpump Rules season 10 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

