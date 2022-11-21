What can viewers expect from Vanderpump Rules season 10? Cast, breakups and more explored

Vanderpump Rules season 10 was announced in May 2022 and filming began two months later.

The show is now set to premiere soon and a lot has changed since the last time the cast was on air together, including the end of many relationships.

The Bravo show will follow the lives of well-known stars who have previously appeared on it, probably picking up where it left off after season 9 and will more or less feature all the stars who appeared in the previous season.

Read ahead to learn more about the cast and the current dynamics they share on and off screen ahead of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

All about Vanderpump Rules season 10

Vanderpump Rules season 10 wrapped up filming for its upcoming season and while not a lot can be said about the exact premise of the show, it will follow the same setup as it did before and give viewers unfiltered updates about the lives of the cast as they navigate through life.

However, a lot has changed since the last time the show was on the air, including the relationships that the cast members shared. Following the end of season 9, the cast of the show saw a streak of break-ups and as a result, many couples fell apart.

James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss decided to part ways while filming the season 9 reunion. They took to Instagram together and stated that they decided to end their relationship after being together for five years.

They added:

"We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best of each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending love."

The two opened up about their split during the reunion special and said that they had a conversation a couple of months prior to the airing. James said that he asked Raquel if he was her soulmate since he feels that they “weren’t destined in the galaxy.”

He added:

"We rather just end it and pull the Band-Aid off before we get married, have a baby and f*****g get a divorce."

Their split came as a surprise to other cast members as well. While in a conversation with Andy Cohen, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval revealed that they were with the former couple two days before the news and that they didn’t think anything was up. For Tom, the split was one of the most surprising moments of Vanderpump Rules.

In October 2021, Lala Kent announced her split with Randall Emmett. The duo's split was speculated when the Bravo series deleted all pictures with her then-fiance.

This was followed by Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz ending things after being together for 12 years.

Katie took to her Instagram to announce their split and stated that she never thought she would have to make an announcement, but wanted to be open to fans about her life.

The reality star added:

"After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship."

The complete cast list of the show includes Lala, James, Katie, Schwartz, Raquel, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Drock Davies, and Charli Burnett.

Stay tuned for more updates about Vanderpump Rules season 10.

