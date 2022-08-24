How did Scheana Shay and Brock Davies meet? Vanderpump Rules couple’s relationship timeline explored as they got married in Mexico

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies are married. The couple tied the knot on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, in the presence of family and friends at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico. They were joined by their reality show co-stars, including Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were Brock's groomsmen.

Schena and Brock began dating in 2019 after they were introduced by mutual friends at an event in San Diego. Other attendees from Vanderpump Rules included former cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

The couple got engaged in July 2021 and wished to have a summer wedding. Speaking about the nuptials, Scheana told PEOPLE:

"The fact that that many people came on vacation with us is so cool. I feel like it's a small wedding in scale, but it's big for a destination. I want this special moment. Brock deserves this. We deserve this."

Vanderpump Rules couple Scheana and Brock's relationship began after the former ended her first marriage

Before meeting Brock, Scheana had her struggles concerning her dating life. The Vanderpump Rules star married Mike Shay on the Bravo show in 2014. However, the couple filed for divorce two years later. In 2016, she reconnected with her ex Robert Valletta, which was also documented in the series, but even that crumbled.

She began dating Brock in 2019 after meeting at an event. Confirming her relationship status with Brock, the Vanderpump Rules star said:

“I feel like I’ve been single for so long because they were the Robs and the Adams and the douchebags and all the Bachelor guys, and it’s like, I was the one putting in so much effort, and I’ve never had someone treat me the way I deserve and treat me the way I treat people."

Scheana continued:

“So with this one I’m like, you know what? We’re gonna see where this goes and I’m gonna ride this out and hopefully he’s a keeper!”

In February 2020, she gushed about her boyfriend and told the publication that he "treated her right" and that they were a "good fit" as he never made her feel insecure. Scheana said that if the Vanderpump Rules couple had any disagreement, it would be resolved within half an hour.

During a virtual Watch What Happens Live appearance, Scheana introduced her boyfriend on camera to Andy Cohen and said:

"So we've been officially [dating], like, six months. I feel like quarantine, that's about a year and a half. A month in quarantine, we're coming to a year."

In an interview in May 2020, Scheana opened up about starting a family with Brock and wished to have at least two children. However, the following month, the couple confirmed they had suffered a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy.

However, four months later, the Vanderpump Rules couple announced that they were expecting another baby and, in April 2021, welcomed their daughter Summer Moon Honey, who was also the flower girl for their recent wedding.

In July 2021, it was confirmed by US Weekly that Schena was engaged to Brock after she stepped out with a giant diamond on her ring finger. Their engagement was also documented on the Bravo show.

As per a report by PEOPLE, Scheana's dress was custom designed by Pol' Atteu, and Brock was decked in an all-white custom bespoke suit by Art Lewin. The attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour with various drinks, appetizers, and a diverse menu for the reception. An after-party followed this.

The Vanderpump Rules couple don't have immediate honeymoon plans, but Brock is planning a surprise trip with Scheana soon. Viewers will have to wait and see if their wedding will be made into a special show or will be part of another season.

