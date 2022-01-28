Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay defends fiance Brock Davies, shuts down critics

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion was a rollercoaster for viewers. The show aired in two parts for two consecutive days as the cast talked about what materialized throughout the season.

The two people who faced the most heat during and after the reunion were Brock Davies and Scheana Shay. During the special episode, there were a lot of discussions concerning the couple. Meanwhile, fans of the show made their feelings on Brock very clear.

Scheana has now come out in support of her fiance and defended Brock's actions through a series of tweets.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay defends fiance, fans react

During the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, topics ranging from Brock's proposal for their engagement and his interference in Lala Kent's affairs were discussed and criticized by fans. Scheana has now defended her man from the criticism. She tweeted:

"Blocking anyone who has negative s**t to say about my fiancé. No more responding. No more defending. Just blocking."

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana 🏻‍♀️ Blocking anyone who has negative shit to say about my fiancé. No more responding. No more defending. Just blocking.🏻‍♀️ Blocking anyone who has negative shit to say about my fiancé. No more responding. No more defending. Just blocking. 🙅🏻‍♀️

Some fans have shown immense support for her tweet while others continue to stand their ground over their disappointment with Brock.

Яyan @RyanSchmidt27 @scheana How casually he says “ok yeah I slapped her and then it was….” is just disturbing. I even think production has shown his slight aggression towards screams in interviews this season. Him forcing her to trade glasses at the end of the reunion was also telling. @scheana How casually he says “ok yeah I slapped her and then it was….” is just disturbing. I even think production has shown his slight aggression towards screams in interviews this season. Him forcing her to trade glasses at the end of the reunion was also telling.

Megan Fontenot @fontenot_megan @scheana Love no one is trying to hurt you I see concern of aggresion towards you and alot of woman especially in relationships as parents as well is concerning for the safety of you and your baby girl that is all he did show aggression and how he treats your mother its a red flag @scheana Love no one is trying to hurt you I see concern of aggresion towards you and alot of woman especially in relationships as parents as well is concerning for the safety of you and your baby girl that is all he did show aggression and how he treats your mother its a red flag 😞😞

mamadunn @mamadunn6 @scheana This is like when people hop on and say I am not going to post for awhile and…. Right? Super needy doll. Your on a reality show and your man a beautiful huge man admitted to slapping his wife across the face, then went in on LaLa at her lowest without any regard. @scheana This is like when people hop on and say I am not going to post for awhile and…. Right? Super needy doll. Your on a reality show and your man a beautiful huge man admitted to slapping his wife across the face, then went in on LaLa at her lowest without any regard.

S Smith @snittysmitty Summer of course. @scheana Good for you taking a stand Scheana. No one should allow negative comments about a loved one when they don't even know them or even if they do!!! Peace,Love&Light to You,Brock &Summer of course. @scheana Good for you taking a stand Scheana. No one should allow negative comments about a loved one when they don't even know them or even if they do!!! Peace,Love&Light to You,Brock & 👶Summer of course.😊

theunsilente @theunsilente @scheana As you should babe! There’s SOOOO MUCH NEGATIVITY! It’s exhausting! I’m so sorry you n Brock have had such scrutiny. You both have a beautiful family and future together. I can’t wait to see the day you meet his kids. And I know you’re going to love them as much as Summer Moon @scheana As you should babe! There’s SOOOO MUCH NEGATIVITY! It’s exhausting! I’m so sorry you n Brock have had such scrutiny. You both have a beautiful family and future together. I can’t wait to see the day you meet his kids. And I know you’re going to love them as much as Summer Moon ❤️

Dee Adams❤👑LVP @deeangel63 just want you to know you looked stunning at the reunion and I can't wait to see more YouTube videos of you, Brock and the Beautiful Miss SummerMoon 🤩🥰 @scheana I'm sorry that you even have to do that sweety.just want you to know you looked stunning at the reunion and I can't wait to see more YouTube videos of you, Brock and the Beautiful Miss SummerMoon🤩🥰 @scheana I'm sorry that you even have to do that sweety. 😔 just want you to know you looked stunning at the reunion and I can't wait to see more YouTube videos of you, Brock and the Beautiful Miss SummerMoon❤🤩🥰🌹

Scheana is quick to respond

Fans were divided over Scheana's tweet defending her man but regardless Scheana was quick to respond to some of them.

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana 🏼 twitter.com/saltlife_89/st… Rob A @SaltLife_89 @scheana Yessssss! Allow only positive energy! Yessssss! Allow only positive energy! @scheana 👏 Yessssss! Allow only positive energy! ❤️ People thought I was joking about blocking too lol. Nope! No room for that energy here. Good. Vibes. Only. People thought I was joking about blocking too lol. Nope! No room for that energy here. Good. Vibes. Only. ✌🏼 twitter.com/saltlife_89/st…

One tweet said:

"It’s pretty gross that #everyone can see what a #lowlife dirtbag Brock is, except @scheana. " @scheana has a man!” Yes a worthless man. @LisaVanderpump is an absolute lady and the #only voice of reason anyone should listen to!"

Scheana replied:

"And Lisa approves of Brock for me. And at the end of the day, I also don’t even need anyones approval. I know who he is."

The couple's wedding and Brock's outburst at Lala Kent

The couple revealed at the Vanderpump Rules reunion that they were planning their wedding in Bali and wanted Brock's family to come down from Australia. Fans were not happy about that either, with some opining that the elaborate proposal and wedding in Bali might be an added expense.

Viewers also felt that his outburst at Lala Kent was uncalled for, and that Brock should have taken a hard look at himself before saying anything to Lala about her relationship with Randall Emmett.

The Vanderpump Rules star took time out to reply to these tweets:

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana Dannielle Goddard @Danni8333 @DonnGunvalson @scheana Bali? Didn’t he have to split the cost of the ring over 4 cards? Scheana’s definitely paying…he can’t afford it. @DonnGunvalson @scheana Bali? Didn’t he have to split the cost of the ring over 4 cards? Scheana’s definitely paying…he can’t afford it. Y’all he did that bc he thought it was funny. It’s fine to split dinner on 17 cards but not a ring? You also have no clue what he actually paid for it bc it’s none of your business. twitter.com/danni8333/stat… Y’all he did that bc he thought it was funny. It’s fine to split dinner on 17 cards but not a ring? You also have no clue what he actually paid for it bc it’s none of your business. twitter.com/danni8333/stat…

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana @LVPsSwans A: it’s actually worth more. I have the papers. B: he didn’t even pay close to that. Why do I have to keep explaining this? Kyle just said it was $25k bc he estimated. It appraised higher. He gave brock a killer deal. 🤦🏻‍♀️ @LVPsSwans A: it’s actually worth more. I have the papers. B: he didn’t even pay close to that. Why do I have to keep explaining this? Kyle just said it was $25k bc he estimated. It appraised higher. He gave brock a killer deal. 🤦🏻‍♀️

🏳️‍🌈Scheana @scheana Sinead-Maria Venus @SinVenus Either way we look at it @lala_kent is hurting and clearly still shocked after her breakup, do @scheana and Brock not realise that?! #PumpRulesReunion Either way we look at it @lala_kent is hurting and clearly still shocked after her breakup, do @scheana and Brock not realise that?! #PumpRulesReunion No, we do. And we have both been a huge support system to her. Reunion day was a day of completing our job for the season and hashing out everything that was said. twitter.com/sinvenus/statu… No, we do. And we have both been a huge support system to her. Reunion day was a day of completing our job for the season and hashing out everything that was said. twitter.com/sinvenus/statu…

Also Read Article Continues below

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, who welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April 2021, are looking to get married by November 2022. The couple spoke at length about their proposal, their engagement announcement and wedding updates during the final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee