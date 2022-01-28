Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay defends fiance Brock Davies, shuts down critics

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion was a rollercoaster for viewers. The show aired in two parts for two consecutive days as the cast talked about what materialized throughout the season.
The two people who faced the most heat during and after the reunion were Brock Davies and Scheana Shay. During the special episode, there were a lot of discussions concerning the couple. Meanwhile, fans of the show made their feelings on Brock very clear.
Scheana has now come out in support of her fiance and defended Brock's actions through a series of tweets.
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay defends fiance, fans react
During the Vanderpump Rules reunion special, topics ranging from Brock's proposal for their engagement and his interference in Lala Kent's affairs were discussed and criticized by fans. Scheana has now defended her man from the criticism. She tweeted:
"Blocking anyone who has negative s**t to say about my fiancé. No more responding. No more defending. Just blocking."
Some fans have shown immense support for her tweet while others continue to stand their ground over their disappointment with Brock.
Scheana is quick to respond
Fans were divided over Scheana's tweet defending her man but regardless Scheana was quick to respond to some of them.
One tweet said:
"It’s pretty gross that #everyone can see what a #lowlife dirtbag Brock is, except @scheana. " @scheana has a man!” Yes a worthless man. @LisaVanderpump is an absolute lady and the #only voice of reason anyone should listen to!"
Scheana replied:
"And Lisa approves of Brock for me. And at the end of the day, I also don’t even need anyones approval. I know who he is."
The couple's wedding and Brock's outburst at Lala Kent
The couple revealed at the Vanderpump Rules reunion that they were planning their wedding in Bali and wanted Brock's family to come down from Australia. Fans were not happy about that either, with some opining that the elaborate proposal and wedding in Bali might be an added expense.
Viewers also felt that his outburst at Lala Kent was uncalled for, and that Brock should have taken a hard look at himself before saying anything to Lala about her relationship with Randall Emmett.
The Vanderpump Rules star took time out to reply to these tweets:
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies, who welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April 2021, are looking to get married by November 2022. The couple spoke at length about their proposal, their engagement announcement and wedding updates during the final part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode.