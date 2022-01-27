Vanderpump Rules Reunion: Breaking down Brock Davies' child support drama and engagement debate

In the final installment of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reunion, the cast debate over Brock Davies' decision to pay or not pay child support to his children from his last marriage, and Brock and Scheana dish out their opinions about breaking the news of their engagement on the eve of Raquel and James' engagement party.

When Brock is called out by the cast for being with Scheana for a green card, he talks about how he still has two years left on his investor visa and how a green card is essential for him to stay in Australia.

Vanderpump Rules Reunion gets Brock talking about his past marriage and child support

From a failed past marriage and children to support, Brock had a lot to contribute to the Vanderpump Rules reunion special. Brock had signed an agreement with his ex-wife and kept sending money to her. When he asked the government for access to his kids, he was to pay for child support and he has duly been paying for it since 2018.

Lala Kent remotely joined the Vanderpump Rules Reunion special and raised the issue of Brock not having seen his kids from his previous marriage for the last four years. Claiming that,

"His ex-wife slammed him with a domestic violence charge."

Brock revealed that he had indeed slapped his wife a long time ago and was not proud of what happened, but the charge was lifted after having made an appeal.

Questions raised on Brock's priorities

Lala revealed in the reunion episode of Vanderpump Rules that Brock had planned a very expensive proposal for Scheana, but disappeared when it came to making the payment.

Brock however revealed that he had spent $25,000 on the engagement ring for Scheana and had charged it on three credit cards. According to a report by Us Weekly, Scheana set the record straight on this and said,

"Brock thought it would be funny to put a little bit on each card. He could have put it all on one card, but he was like, ‘Oh, I’ll put a little bit on this a little bit on that."

Lisa Vanderpump interevened and said Brock could have used the money to pay for the child support bills that he owed rather than buying an expensive ring or investing in a movie theater.

The fans were not happy

Fans of the show were not pleased with Brock Davies and did not shy away from sharing their opinions about Brock in the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode.

Sporadically Rude @nosympathy82 #vanderpumprules It doesn't appear his older kids are a priority. He made a new life and is looking forward #PumpRules It doesn't appear his older kids are a priority. He made a new life and is looking forward #PumpRules #vanderpumprules

A @AmandasFakeID #vanderpumprules #PumpRules Ummm... So Brock literally said if he had 20k right now, he wouldn't use it for his govt mandated child support. #VPR Ummm... So Brock literally said if he had 20k right now, he wouldn't use it for his govt mandated child support. #VPR #vanderpumprules #PumpRules

Heather @HeatherRS31



domestic violence, abandoning his children, and not paying child support… he has no room to talk on anything.



#vanderpumprules #vanderpumpreunion Why is Brock even talking?domestic violence, abandoning his children, and not paying child support… he has no room to talk on anything. Why is Brock even talking? domestic violence, abandoning his children, and not paying child support… he has no room to talk on anything. #vanderpumprules #vanderpumpreunion

Brock Davies and Scheana Shay also cleared up any misunderstandings about the surprise engagement announcement. The couple said that it was not done with any ill intentions but just to share the happy news with their friends. There were some disagreements but ultimately all's well that ends well.

