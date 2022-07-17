What made Lala Kent return to Vanderpump Rules? Cause and dynamic with Season 10 co-stars explored

Bravo's Vanderpump Rules recently started filming for Season 10 of the reality TV series after its renewal in May. Up until 24 hours before shooting was going to start, Lala Kent was still unsure if she would be returning to the show.

With a surprising revelation, she recently revealed that she would indeed be back on the popular show.

Along with Lala, all the other Season 9 stars including James, Katie, Schwartz, Raquel, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Charli Burnett will appear in the forthcoming season.

The Vanderpump Rules star is currently single, and has her full concentration on her daughter, work, and the promotion of her book. She is also working on her makeup company and manages the staff from home. With a whole lot on her plate already, many might wonder what made Lala decide to return to the reality TV show.

Why Lala Kent decided to return to Vanderpump Rules Season 10

In an interview with US Weekly, Lala shared that filming a reality TV show is extremely draining. She also added that they started filming just two days ago and was still deciding if she wanted to come back up until the night before they started.

The Vanderpump Rules star also shared that she was going back and forth wondering if she should agree to be in Season 10. But after watching one OG episode of Real Housewives of New York (RHONY), she was itching for the camera to be on her face.

Continuing, Lala shared that Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will also be the first time viewers will get to see her single. She added that they haven't seen her single ever since she debuted on the show, pointing out that even in Season 4, she was hooked on to her ex, who was an elusive person.

Lala also noted that in other seasons, she was seen being physical with James Kennedy every five seconds and was in a relationship later on. So this would be her first time that people were going to see her as a "completely single" person on the show.

The Vanderpump Rules star also added that viewers will also see her concentrating on her child and venturing into the dating world, adding that she was super excited for it.

Lala also added that her life now is completely different from how it was on Season 9, sharing that she was in a good place.

Continuing on, she shared that she was excited to be back hanging out with her friends — which makes her forget about the cameras present. Lala also opened up about how this was her third season being sober and that it was truly the best.

Where does Lala Kent's friendship with former co-star Jax Taylor and other cast members stand

After facing a number of ups and downs with Jax Taylor, Lala shared that she had just one good reason to stay on good terms with him. In an interview with US Weekly, the Vanderpump Rules star shared that she was cordial with him because of Brittany Cartwright, who was one of her best friends.

Giving an example of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz's marriage, Kala shared that if the couple were still married, she would have to maneuver those waters the same way she has to "maneuver them with Jax and Brittany."

She also shared that the on-screen drama makes friendships very messy off-screen. Continuing, she shared that sometimes she wondered why they couldn't live a normal life. But answered the question herself, claiming that if she was normal and didn't hold on to petty stuff, she wouldn't have a reality TV show.

While Lala might be succeeding at every part of her life, there is one part where she finds herself stuck. According to her Bravo profile:

"Friendships are put to the test when her loyalty is questioned by Scheana and challenged by Ariana."

Meanwhile, Katie and Lala seem to be doing well. After news of the latter's divorce from Tom was revealed, Lala shared that the she seemed lighter to her. Opening up, she shared that the heaviness was gone and shared that it was a luxury to see Katie in a vulnerable state.

Continuing, Lala shared that she was beside Katie throughout her separation and divorce from Tom and added that the Vanderpump Rules star opened up to her a lot. She added that there was something about Katie's eyes that made her look happy.

As for her friendship with Tom, Lala shared that she won't find herself talking to him any soon. In an episode of What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lala opened up about how she cut ties with Tom and hasn't been speaking to him.

She added that she felt betrayed by him because he hung out with Randall despite knowing that he cheated on her.

