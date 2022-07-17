Say Yes To The Dress: Does Milan Broadus finally find her dream wedding dress in Episode 2? 

Say Yes To The Dress returned to TLC for an all-new episode on Saturday night. This week, a picky bride visited Kleinfeld looking for a dream dress for her Santorini wedding.

Though she had tried on many dresses earlier, she always found something either missing or off about it. With Kleinfeld being her last hope, Milan Broadus did she end up finding the perfect dress, or did she have to customize it according to her requirements? Let's take a look.

Milan hopes to find a Martina Liana-inspired wedding dress in Say Yes To The Dress

Episode 2 of Say Yes To The Dress showcased Milan entering the showroom with her mother and future mother-in-law. Her budget was $8,000, and her requirements were plenty. She wanted a mermaid gown with just the right amount of flare.

The Say Yes To The Dress bride also wanted it to have a sort of mixed fabric, with lace on top, with a little embellishment on the top as well. Milan added that she also wanted a little sparkle to keep it alive.

When the producers asked her entourage what their opinion meant to Milan, her mother was quick to quip that it meant nothing. She added that her daughter was very picky and they underwent the same situation while shopping for prom dresses.

The Say Yes To The Dress consultant then sought help from Randy Fenoli when it came to finding the perfect dress for Milan. Right off the bat, they selected a few options according to her requirements and brought them over for her to try on. But just by looking at it, Milan had things that she would change.

From one of her dresses, she claimed that she liked the body but not the fabric. For her next option, she shared that she liked the fabric of the dress, but that was about it. The third dress that Randy showed her had Milan claiming that she wished the lace from the top went all the way down.

During her confessional, she shared that she was seeing beautiful dresses that were amazing, but she didn't love them for herself. Revealing that this was a challenge, Randy and the Say Yes To The Dress consultant went back in search of a dress that Milan would approve of.

Randy suggested his Beyonce dress and an option from another designer. Milan was open to trying on Randy's dress because she liked the little shimmering sparkle all over it, but she didn't love it.

The Say Yes To The Dress bride shared that she loved the body, but the tulle at the bottom was too much for her. She also added that she liked the top part, but wanted more structure at the bottom.

Milan finds solace in her final gown, albeit with a little customization

After much hunting down, Randy was finally able to find a dress that he thought Milan would approve off. When Milan saw it, she shared that she could see herself in it if there was a little more bling. Luckily, Randy had a solution waiting for her.

He shared that if she wanted to add something or remove something from the dress, it could be customized for her. Milan was over the moon with the idea and shared that she liked the thought of no one else having the kind of dress she did and decided to give it a try.

Milan shared that she loved the top and bottom but it just fell a little flat. The consultant shared that it could be fixed. The dress Milan tried on was a Martina dress with silk zibeline.

When she walked out to her entourage and revealed the dress to them, they loved it. Milan shared that she just wanted some sparkle or embellishments, adding that she wanted the illusion of a cutout. After having a talk with the representative for the designer, they decided to add a few rhinestones to the dress as well.

Finally, with a little customization, Milan was able to find her dream dress.

Say Yes To The Dress airs every Saturday night at 8 pm ET, only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

