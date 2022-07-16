What time will Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 2 air? Overbearing family, picky bride, and more explored

Reality TV star Randy Fenoli’s show, Say Yes To The Dress (SYTTD), returned with a brand new season last week. The TLC series is set to air its second episode this Saturday.

Say Yes To The Dress is a reality TV show that has been running for quite a long time, featuring brides from Manhattan choosing their dream wedding dress. The show captures the emotion and drama that happens before selecting the final dress. Season 20 welcomes brides and their friends/family to select a dress from the popular bridal dress store, Kleinfeld Bridal.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see three brides struggling to find their dream dress, either due to an overbearing family or because of their own fussy preferences.

Release date of Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 2

Episode 2 of Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 will air on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 08.00 pm ET and 07.00 pm CT on TLC. If the airing is missed, then viewers can catch the episode on Sunday at 12.00 am ET and 06.00 am ET.

The upcoming episode will also be available on the network’s website after it airs on the channel. Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for different TV providers and live streaming services, including Xfinity, DISH, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Philo, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

What to expect from the new episode

The new episode is expected to include a whole lot of drama surrounding three brides: Kayla, Milan, and Prashanthi.

The title of Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 2 is “Is Anyone Even Listening to Me?” and the official synopsis reads:

"Kayla's overbearing family threatens to take over her appointment unless she stands her ground. Milan has many requests and may end up getting a customized dress instead, and Prashanthi's last fitting goes a little bumpier than expected.”

In Kayla’s case, she would be accompanied by her uncle and mother to Kleinfeld Bridal. A preview clip showed the uncle picking Kayla’s wedding dress, which irked the bride. The 30-year-old wanted a comfortable and well-fitted bridal dress, while her family was persuading her to purchase the ball gown with a big trail.

In a confessional, she said:

“I just see all of this fabric. It’s for maybe a younger bride. I’m 30 now, so I kind of want something a little bit more mature and form-fitting.”

Unfortunately, she felt that no one was listening to her. Kayla further stated:

“I’m kind of getting frustrated because it’s my wedding, and I’m the bride. Right now, I don’t feel like I’m being heard at all.”

Another sneak peak video featured real estate agent Milan Broadus coming to the store with her mother and future mother-in-law. In the clip, Milan expressed her desire to find a mermaid gown for her Santorini wedding. She wanted a Martina Liana-inspired wedding dress for her big day, but couldn’t find a good one in any other store, making Kleinfeld Bridal her last stop.

Once Milan was done listing the requirements that she wanted in her dress, the producer asked the two mothers in a confessional:

“What do your opinions mean to Milan?”

In response, the bride’s mother, Belinda Broadus, said:

“Nothing. My opinions mean nothing to Milan. She is picky. Shopping for prom dresses was very much the same, this is a familiar territory for me.”

Viewers can catch all the drama of Say Yes To The Dress Season 20 Episode 2 on TLC on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 08.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far