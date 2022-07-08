What time will Say Yes to the Dress Season 20 premiere on TLC? Release date, host, and more explored

Hit American reality TV show Say Yes to the Dress is set to return to TLC this season. Focused on Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan, the show documents the crew's journey as they help brides-to-be find wedding dresses to make their dream weddings come true.

Per TLC's press release, season 20 is set to air on July 9, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.

Apart from TLC, fans can also watch Say Yes to the Dress via Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV, as well as with a Discovery+ subscription.

Season 19 finale, which was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, aired in September 2021. The travel restrictions due to COVID were one of the reasons why everyone’s favorite bridal consultant, Randy Fenoli, could only attend consultations virtually.

Randy Fenoli returns to the store to host Say Yes to the Dress season 20

Randy Fenoli, the show's host (Image via Kleinfeld)

Randy Fenoli is back in Manhattan post-COVID and ready to make every bride’s dream come true. He has been in the industry for 30 years and has been a part of Kleinfeld Bridal for the past 20 years.

Fenoli has been a part of Say Yes to the Dress since its inception, and his goal is to always put the bride’s comfort and desires first. However, where there’s a wedding, there's usually drama.

In a YouTube clip uploaded by TLC last year, Randy felt the need to step in after a mother mocked her daughter in a wedding dress.

In the clip, Randy said:

“I’m disgusted, I really am.”

He played an essential part in expanding the sizing chart at Kleinfeld, helping it become inclusive so brides can feel more comfortable in their dresses. Even for his own line of bridal wear, Randy Fenoli Bridal, he offers sizes from 00 to 20.

Season 20, a collection of emotional turmoil, familiar faces, and beautiful brides

TLC took to social media to provide viewers with snippets of what to expect from the latest season of Say Yes to the Dress.

With some familiar faces like Jill Vertes from Dance Mom, Say Yes to the Dress will give viewers what they've been waiting for - beautiful brides, family members with strong opinions, fights, tears and a lot of love.

In a clip posted on Instagram, Randy Fenoli and bride-to-be Grethen are seen sharing an emotional moment when they realize that two people they lost at an early age share a name.

Randy asks the bride about her parents, and she narrates the tale of how they both passed away when she was 14 and 16 years old.

Randy’s elder sister Linda passed away at the age of 26 when he was 12.

In the clip, Randy said:

“She was my entire world.”

He then continues to tell the bride about how his mother still sometimes calls him by her name.

“Our mom’s name is Linda,” says the bride, which understandably makes Randy tear up at the coincidence that the two were indeed meant to meet.

Say Yes to the Dress will air a new episode every Saturday on TLC.

