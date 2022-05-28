What is Elyse Slaine’s net worth? RHONY alum files for divorce from husband Reinhold Gebert after three years of marriage

Elyse Slaine, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY), recently filed for divorce from her husband Dr. Reinhold Gebert.

The couple have been married for three years as they tied the knot in 2018. This was her second marriage after she divorced David Slaine, with whom she has a daughter.

Elyse recently confirmed to Page Six that Reinhold Gebert and her have parted ways. She said:

“Reinhold and I continue to care deeply for one another and remain close friends in what will be a very amicable divorce.”

The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in 2020, and Elyse Slaine had shared a now-deleted post on Instagram at the time captioned:

“Happy 2nd Anniversary to my best friend, my love, and the man who taught me how to make every day count!”

Her contract with Bravo also ended in 2020, with RHONY Season 12.

Elyse Slaine’s career and net worth explored

Elyse Slaine earned a fortune due to her appearance on RHONY as a friend of Ramona Singer. Moreover, according to her LinkedIn profile, she has been a cryptocurrency trader since 2016.

Prior to being cast on RHONY, she was a sales manager at Knight Ridder for two years. She has also worked as a bond trader at Cantor Fitzgerald, a sales trader at Sandler O’Neill & Partners, and a financial journalist at Reuters.

Upon officially parting ways with her financier first husband David Slaine, Elyse's divorce settlement earned her some wealth. She then started dating hedge fund manager Donald Drapkin, with whom she moved into a $4.2 million three-bedroom duplex apartment on the Upper East Side.

Post their break-up, she continued to live in the luxurious Park Avenue mansion. However, Donald's death triggered a series of unfortunate events and she ended up suing his children, claiming that they were keeping her out of her apartment. The case was later dismissed and Elyse owns the place till date.

As per Net Worth Meter, the rumored net worth of the reality TV star is $5 million.

Elyse married Reinhold Gebert in 2018, but has recently filed for divorce. Only time will tell how this settlement will pan out.

Elyse Slaine appeared on RHONY for just one season

Elyse joined the Bravo family for RHONY Season 12 as a friend of Ramona Singer. However, their friendship turned sour by the end of the season. She apparently spoke ill about Ramona’s s*x life in a confessional, and later uploaded it online. The clip went viral, leading to a fallout between Elyse and Ramona. During the Halloween episode of Season 12, a major fight broke out, bringing the drama to the forefront.

Addressing the episode, Elyse Slaine said in an interview:

"I literally like walked away. I was like, I'm done, I'm done with this.”

She further stated that fellow housewife Sonja Morgan asked her to join the ladies outside after the fight. However, Ramona didn’t allow Elyse to join the cast members for drinks. According to Elyse,

“And so Ramona out of nowhere, now this is the woman remind you, right, walks into my home unannounced, and says, no, Elyse can't come. So, I just looked at her and I said, I can't come. What do you mean? Why can't I come for a drink? And she said it's just us.”

The cryptocurrency trader has also shared interviews and reports related to claims of Singer banning her from talk shows on her Instagram.

Elyse Slaine is currently occupied with her second divorce.

