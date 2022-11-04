"Number one guys": Winter House fans cheer as Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval make guest appearance  

Winter House season 2 episode 4 saw a guest appearance from Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval.

Schwartz was facing trouble in his family life as he was getting a divorce from Katie Maloney at the time, so he and Sandoval decided to plan a getaway trip and party with the cast of the popular Bravo show.

The stars were not shocked to see the messy conditions in the house and regretted missing out on a great party the day they arrived. Tom Schwartz sang a song about making bad decisions and getting double vision. They played arctic games and went to the bar as well with the cast.

Tom Sandoval started to clean the house himself, which prompted others to get up and do it too. Schwartz was seen talking to Kyle about not being a good husband and being unable to spend too much time with his dad, who was in the hospital. He did not tell the cast about his finalized divorce.

Winter House fans were happy to see Vanderpump Rules actors Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandova in a fun party mood.

kostas @kostmoney Tom + Tom showing up to Vermont and proving that they are the number one guy(s) in ANY group #WinterHouse Tom + Tom showing up to Vermont and proving that they are the number one guy(s) in ANY group #WinterHouse https://t.co/U8D0zcqsLR

Winter House fans appreciate Tom Schwartz opening up to the other cast members

Actors Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were seen partying with the Winter House cast and hosting arctic games for them. They also joined other male members in a hot tub, sharing awkward stories about themselves.

Winter House fans were excited to see the stars appear on the show and were impressed by Schwartz opening up about his vulnerabilities regarding his divorce.

Jennifer Ramsey @genevive77 There was something really refreshing about watching Tom say he’s optimistic and then admit he wasn’t. That kind of vulnerable honesty is not in this right now. #Winterhouse There was something really refreshing about watching Tom say he’s optimistic and then admit he wasn’t. That kind of vulnerable honesty is not in this right now. #Winterhouse

this is public property @Bitchesimback3 It’s kinda weird seeing Tom Tom on the screen again. I feel like we never got to know Tom outside of being blacked out and yelling at Katie. It’s kinda weird #winterhouse It’s kinda weird seeing Tom Tom on the screen again. I feel like we never got to know Tom outside of being blacked out and yelling at Katie. It’s kinda weird #winterhouse

Tom Sandoval - Bruh you know how to handle this group Tom Sandoval - Bruh you know how to handle this group #WinterHouse Tom Sandoval - Bruh you know how to handle this group

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze #winterhouse I am so happy the Tom’s are at the house! I am so happy the Tom’s are at the house! 😆💚 #winterhouse https://t.co/O0SzZ6wRai

#WinterHouse Maybe Tom & Tom can save us from this bore & cringe fest. Maybe Tom & Tom can save us from this bore & cringe fest.#WinterHouse

Tom Sandoval ALWAYS brings the Fashion Tom Sandoval ALWAYS brings the Fashion #WinterHouse Tom Sandoval ALWAYS brings the Fashion 🔥🔥🔥

What did Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval say about their time in the Winter House?

Tom Sandoval said that they had a lot of fun during their time in the house but could sense some tension between the cast members. He said that while he spent "two days of awesomeness" in the hills, he would have had a different mindset if he was there for a longer time. He also revealed that the cast members had themes every night for a different party.

Schwartz said that the cast was very welcoming and that they found themselves lost in the "Winter House" world. He shared how the trip was a little sabbatical from an emotional time of his life. His wife Katie was not ready to talk about the divorce in front of the world, so he did not tell anyone about the same.

Schwartz loved the cast but said that he was dying inside. Sandoval also said that he was not stressed to see the place totally trashed. He said:

"Wow, these guys know how to get down. We’ve come to the right place."

What happened on Winter House season 2 episode 4?

The Toms arrived on the episode after a wild party. At the party, Craig apologized to Luke for shouting at him but did not apologize to his girlfriend. Austen said sorry to Ciara twice. Rachel felt that Jason was a nice man and decided to date him.

The episode description reads:

"Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval arrive in Stowe just in time to ease the growing tension in the share house and participate in the Arctic Games; Rachel makes the first move with Jason as Paige confides in Amanda on the slopes."

When the cast went snowboarding, Paige cried in front of Amanda because of her poor relationship with Craig.

Winter House airs every Thursday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

