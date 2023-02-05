Vanderpump Rules season 10 release date and air time

Vanderpump Rules is set to return with another season. The upcoming season will bring drama, betrayal, and more. Season 10 will see the return of a familiar face and the lives of the crew and will be wilder than before.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"Vanderpump Rules" is back and sexier than ever as it enters a new era of tomfoolery, drama and betrayal. Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

What to expect from the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules

In the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, the cast returns for another exhilarating installment. Season 10 will feature new businesses, new adventures, and some same old drama. The Bravo show will feature post-divorce life, a potential wedding, a girls' trip, Mexico, and a whole lot of drama.

The upcoming season will showcase how Tom and Katie navigate their lives following their divorce. As part of their pact to keep things civil, they mutually decide to not date someone from the group. However, Tom soon breaks the pact and all hell breaks loose.

That’s not the only change for him, though, since Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval are planning on opening their own cocktail lounge. In Vanderpump Rules season 10, viewers will see the two struggling to get it open and the stress of the new business causing cracks.

In a promo uploaded to Bravo, Tom said that his marriage to Katie would have survived if it wasn’t for the lounge. The clip began with the two enjoying a meal and cheering to maintain a friendship.

However, it changes quickly and Tom is seen getting intimate with someone from the Vanderpump Rules cast, which is against the rules they set for themselves.

Katie angrily tells him that she never had any hatred towards him, but watching him behave, she does now.

She added:

"I think you’re pathetic, I think you’re a drunkard, I think you’re a loser."

However, that’s not the only thing on Tom’s mind as he and Tom Sandoval struggle to open their own bar. Multiple people ask them why they haven’t opened and he realizes that if it wasn’t for the bar, he and Katie might still be together. In a heated argument, Sandoval states that he’s the one who is paying for it and said that they “just have to open the doors.”

The clip further shows James saying that he thinks Ally is the one for him and that he sees a life with her. However, their relationship has its own troubles as she tells him that she likes him better when he’s not drinking.

The Vanderpump Rules star pointed out to another cast member that she’s not super comfortable with James hanging out with Lala one-on-one since they were previously involved.

Jeremiah Smith, the showrunner of the Bravo show, spoke to The Wrap about the upcoming season and the new look and stated that he wanted to highlight all the restaurants where the cast works or spends a lot of time at.

He continued:

"The universe that the show exists in has gone from one restaurant to four. I wanted the main titles to show off the whole ‘Vanderverse,’ as I call it. I wanted to include Schwartz & Sandy’s, Tom Tom, and SUR."

Tune in on February 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

