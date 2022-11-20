What did Charli Burnett say about Scheana Shay? Feud explored as Vanderpump Rules star dishes about season 10 castmates

Vanderpump Rules is set to return to screens for another season, but not all things are great among the stars. The cast has seen many feuds over the years and is set to return with more drama and fights, some new and others old.

The show will feature the entire cast that appeared in the previous season as their conflicts continue. While the cast members claim that season 10 will serve as a reset since they are no longer in their 20s and have evolved since the show first aired, there seems to be no resolution to the already existing conflicts.

In a recent TikTok video, Vanderpump Rules star Chali Burnett said that she doesn’t like anyone on the show. Moreover, the star slammed one of her cast members and called her a liar.

Charlie Burnett vs. Scheana Shay feud continues in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules star Chali Burnett set the tone for the upcoming season ahead of its premiere when she opened up about the cast members' dynamics on social media. A fan account posted a screen recording of Charli’s TikTok video where she is seen spilling the tea.

Charli said:

"The tea for the next season, I don’t f****** like anybody. That’s the tea."

The reality star added that her co-star Scheana is a “f****** loser.” When Charli joined the show in season 8, the two became instant friends. In fact, Scheana was the only one standing up for Charli when the rest of the cast made fun of her as part of the Vanderpump Rules tradition.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for their relationship to turn sour as things started to change in season 9. In a conversation with US Weekly, Scheana said that she was frustrated by the drama revolving around her feud with Charli, who called her a bad friend just months after she went through a traumatic delivery.

In an interview with the publication, she said:

"It was really frustrating watching back me cowering to her and apologizing that I haven’t been a good friend when I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I literally got HELP Syndrome and could have died giving birth and you’re saying that I haven’t been present?"

She further added:

"Even watching the reunion back and she’s clapping at me and yelling at me, and I’m like, ‘Sit down. I can’t."

The Vanderpump Rules stars got into an online feud when Charli made fun of Davies’ attempt to hang a TV in her apartment. While Charli claimed that her tweet was meant to be a joke and wasn’t “that deep,” it definitely didn’t seem like a joke to her co-star.

The two haven’t had the easiest journey, and by the looks of it, their relationship is likely to remain rocky in the upcoming season. While the newest cast member is on good terms with Ariana Madix, others are not very cordial towards the star.

Other cast members joining Vanderpump Rules season 10 include Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, and Brock Davies. Season 10 is set to kick off on Bravo soon, so stay tuned for more updates on the show.

Poll : 0 votes