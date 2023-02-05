Meet the cast of Vanderpump Rules season 10

Vanderpump Rules returns for another season on Wednesday, February 8, and will bring back some of the most loved faces of the show. The show will revolve around the cast as they navigate new chapters of their lives and for a lot of them, with or without their previous partners.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"Returning for season 10 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Ally Lewber joins alongside SURver Charli Burnett and longtime friend Kristina Kelly, who steps back onto the scene."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to premiere at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast

A lot has changed since the cast was last together on television. Relationships have ended, new ones have begun and many of them change the group dynamics in the upcoming season.

The trailer shows that Katie and Tom are trying to have a civil friendship post their divorce while James thinks Ally is “the One.”

Read ahead to find out who is set to appear in Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Lisa Vanderpump

The businesswoman, television personality, author, and philanthropist is ready to return for another season of Vanderpump Rules. Lisa and her husband Ken Tom have been involved in the hospitality business for the past 30 years and in 2009, she appeared on the Bravo show, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Tom Sandoval

The actor, model, and social media influencer is originally from St. Louis, Missouri. He first appeared on the show in 2013 and worked as a bartender at SUR. In the upcoming season, Tom and his best friend Tom Schwartz will be seen trying to get their own bar running.

Tom Schwartz

The former model, reality star, and social media influencer from Minnesota first appeared on the show as Katie’s spouse and became a main cast member in season 3.

His Bravo bio reads:

"Struggling to get the doors to Schwartz & Sandy’s open, the Toms may realize that opening a bar comes with more headaches and heartaches than it’s worth. After 12 years together, he and Katie Maloney have announced their separation and Schwartz is learning how to live on his own."

Katie Maloney

The music supervisor and waitress gained fame while shooting Vanderpump Rules. Katie and Tom were married for 12 years before they decided to part ways. Katie took to social media to announce the split and said that the ending was not met with resentment or animosity.

Scheana Shay

Scheana is set to get married to the love of her life, Brock Davies, in season 10. In the latest segment, she serves as Tom Schwartz’s wingman and encourages him to connect with someone from the group.

Ariana Madix

The actress and reality television personality was born in Melbourne, Florida and first appeared on the Bravo show in 2013. She has appeared in other shows such as Tilt-A-World, CollegeHumor, and movies such as Working It Out and more.

Others set to appear in Vanderpump Rules include Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, Kristina Kelly, and Ally Lewber.

Tune in on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Poll : 0 votes