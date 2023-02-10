Vanderpump Rules couples: Who are still together?

Vanderpump Rules is set to return with yet another season on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Season 10 of the reality series will feature old acquaintances navigating personal relationships, work obligations, controversies, allegations, disagreements, and confrontations.

Cast breakups won't be the only subject of the upcoming season. Season 10 will include the return of an old acquaintance and a significantly crazier gang.

The Vanderpump series is a spin-off series that centers on former RHOBH celeb, Lisa Vanderpump, and her West Hollywood enterprises.

Fans might be shocked to learn that after all the drama from the previous seasons, some of them are still sharing screens. Here is a quick recap of which couples are still together as the new season draws near.

Tom-Ariana and other Vanderpump Rules season 10 couples who are still together

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber

Former couple James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss parted ways in the finale of the Vanderpump Rules season 9 reunion, only after a few months of marriage. However, Kennedy's new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, with whom he appeared to move on fast after he and Leviss canceled their engagement, will be introduced to Vanderpump Rules season 10 viewers.

Ally Lewber and the 31-year-old first got together at his gig as a DJ for co-star and best friend Tom Sandoval. James' new girlfriend's announcement arrived three months after he announced his breakup with Raquel, suggesting that he was able to move on from his prior relationship.

James and Abby have been together ever since. On her social media pages, Abby has gushed about the man who recently helped her celebrate her 27th birthday.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

Kristin Doute was on Tom Sandoval's list of love interests. However, it didn't endure as long as viewers had anticipated, and there was a great deal of drama. Tom joined the following season with his current girlfriend, Ariana Madix, shortly after they split up.

Since 2014, the duo has been stronger and stronger in VPR. Fans have witnessed the couple crossing several life milestones, like buying their first home, adopting a puppy, and publishing a book. After eight years together, Tom and Ariana are still very much a couple, despite sensational news deriding their relationship by terming it as filled with tensions.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies

In season 2 of the reality series, Scheana Shay and her longtime partner Mike Shay got engaged. Two years after exchanging vows, they decided to call it quits. During season 6, the singer ended her relationship with Rob Valletta, whom she had dated before Shay. The pair later broke up in August 2017.

US Magazine exclusively revealed in November 2019 that Brock Davies was dating the Good as Gold singer. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in June 2020. Summer, their daughter, was born in April 2021. The couple made their engagement public three months later and got married in August 2022.

Brock Davies, the husband of Scheana Shay, was absent from the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere on February 8 despite generating headlines during season 9 of the reality television series. On February 7, Brock told Us Weekly that the pair was still working out their schedule while juggling the cameras and their 22-month-old daughter Summer.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will feature new faces

The Vanderverse will be making new strides this season. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz start a "happy" divorce, according to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 teaser, but Maloney later finds out that Schwartz had an affair with Leviss. The cast is split by this hookup, which exacerbates the divisions that Kent and Emmett's breakup caused.

Vandepump Rules season 10 cast members include Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. Along with the rest of the cast, Charli Burnett and James' girlfriend Ally Lewber will appear as well. Also making an appearance will be Kristina Kelly, who has made an appearance in a few seasons and will be the awaited face of the series.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premieres on Thursday, February 8, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo and can be streamed on Peacock.

