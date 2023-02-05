Who is Charli Burnett? Meet the Vanderpump Rules star ahead of season 10 premiere

Vanderpump Rules will return for another season this week. The upcoming segment will feature the cast navigating through life and new milestones. One of the cast members set to return to the show is Charli Burnett, the actress, model, and esthetician who also works at SUR.

Her Bravo bio reads:

"Charli prides herself on telling it like it is and when a war breaks out between two of her besties, she adopts a policy of tough love that forces them to be honest about their feelings."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Miss South Bay USA 2017 was won by Charli Burnett

Charli Burnett first appeared on the Bravo show in season 8, and her time has not been without controversy. The American reality star was born in February 1997 in Los Angeles, California. She is a graduate of Barstow Junior College.

Before appearing on the show, she competed in pageants. She won Miss South Bay USA in 2017 and made it to the final round of Miss California USA.

In 2020, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about her body transformation and personal struggles. She said in an Instagram post that she lost everything at the start of 2020, including her job, independence, and herself.

She said:

"I fell into deep depression eating and drinking every single day. I was at rock bottom. Then I got surgery which helped my foot but hurt me mentally and physically. I gained over 45+ pounds and was unsure if I would ever feel like “Charli again."

She added that she was previously reluctant to open up about her journey because she was afraid of being judged and trolled. However, Charli’s friends convinced her to be more vulnerable and more herself on the internet.

The Vanderpump Rules star continued by saying the journey helped her learn a lot about herself. She gained confidence and realized she could accomplish anything she set her mind to.

On the show, Charli and Scheana Shay were initially quite close but eventually found themselves on opposing sides and lost contact. Charli posted a TikTok in November 2022 saying that she doesn’t like anyone on the show and even called one of her cast members and called her a liar. The reality star further added that Scheana is a “f****** loser.”

Their friendship changed in season 9, and in a conversation with Us Weekly, Scheana opened up about her feud with Charli. She said that she was frustrated by the show and told the publication that the reality star called her a bad friend months after she went through a traumatic delivery.

The Vanderpump Rules star added:

"It was really frustrating watching back me cowering to her and apologizing that I haven’t been a good friend when I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me? I literally got HELP Syndrome and could have died giving birth and you’re saying that I haven’t been present?"

Tune in on February 8 to see what happens next on the Bravo show and stream the episodes on Peacock.

