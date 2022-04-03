"Last night I went out for drinks": Raquel Leviss reveals first date details since James Kennedy split

Raquel Leviss is ready to date again and netizens can’t keep calm. The news comes four months after she broke off her engagement with James Kennedy. The star shared the news while having a conversation with Katie Maloney on her podcast You’re Gonna Love Me. She revealed that she went out for drinks with Peter Madrigal.

Raquel told Katie that she had a “fun little time” on the date and also revealed to her fans that this was indeed her “first official date since the breakup”. She also revealed that peter was indeed the first one to ask her out on a date, to which she replied “Ok, sure”. She said that the date was “Scary but Ivigorating”.

While Raquel took time to heal, James was spotted with Ally Lewber a month after their breakup. Raquel revealed in the podcast that she thinks it was very “quick" but she does not judge him for getting a girlfriend so soon. She told her fans on the podcast that she feels that being single is not that bad and that it can help a person get over their past trauma.

Raquel Leviss' past with James Kennedy explored

Raquel Leviss came into a relationship with James Kennedy in 2016, after meeting at a New Year's Eve party. She appeared on five episodes of the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules, Season 5 which was broadcasted on TV on November 2016.

The couple's relationship was in news when many women on the show accused James of cheating on Raquel with them, but the latter always stood by her boyfriend. Doute's friend Hope revealed on the show that James only loves Leviss because he can get away with any action of his with no consequences.

James proposed to Raquel at the Iconic Empire Polo Fields in May 2021, to which she said yes, but they ended their engagement in 2021. Raquel went very public with her breakup and went as far as hosting an ’Unengagement' party during the reunion of Vanderpump Rules.

Raquel's is not the only one who has started dating again. James Kennedy has also moved on as he made his relationship "red carpet official" at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. While fans were shocked by their sudden break-up announcement, it seems both of them are doing much better now.

