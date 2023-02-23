“Lala is so hypocritical”: Why are Vanderpump Rules fans hating on Lala Kent from season 10 episode 3?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 3 on Wednesday, February 22, featuring Lala Kent telling Raquel Leviss that the latter’s ex-fiance cheated on her.

Raquel went out for a girls’ night with Lala and Katie Maloney. She mentioned that she liked Katie’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz and would not mind dating him. In response, Katie stated that she was not happy with the situation, followed by Lala subtly threatening Raquel to not date Tom.

Lala not only told Raquel not to hook up with Tom but also revealed that she slept with James Kennedy. Lala and James had a one-night stand when they started dating Randall Emmett and Raquel, respectively.

Vanderpump Rules fans bashed Lala online for being “hypocritical” and called out her double standards.

Spicey Bicey @bicebicebabyyyy Lala is so hypocritical. She thinks it’s wrong for Raquel to hook up with Tom Schwartz who is a single man but it’s alright for her to hook up with James when he was still with Raquel? Make it make sense. #PumpRules Lala is so hypocritical. She thinks it’s wrong for Raquel to hook up with Tom Schwartz who is a single man but it’s alright for her to hook up with James when he was still with Raquel? Make it make sense. #PumpRules

Raquel was upset with Lala and James’ hook-up story, but she didn’t create a scene during the dinner.

Fans call Lala Kent “ridiculous” for her behavior towards Raquel

Viewers were upset with Lala Kent in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 3. The scene took place at the beginning of the episode, when Raquel, Lala, and Katie went out for dinner where secrets were revealed.

Lala spoke to Raquel about her and James' one-night stand after warning Raquel not to date Kate’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

Fans slammed Lala for her double-standards towards Raquel. Take a look at fans’ reactions:

tulip @floralqueen753 #pumprules Lala is ridiculous. She hooked up with James and Randall when they were both in relationships #vanderpumprules Lala is ridiculous. She hooked up with James and Randall when they were both in relationships #vanderpumprules #pumprules https://t.co/JsPyUxg3sY

#vanderpumprules Ok yah that is hypocritical of Lala lol Ok yah that is hypocritical of Lala lol #vanderpumprules

Jenn @jennellens This is weird convo about Schwartz and Raquel as Lala was hooking up with James for “fun” while he was with Raquel. And Lala all mad that Raquel would even entertain Schwartz #vanderpumprules This is weird convo about Schwartz and Raquel as Lala was hooking up with James for “fun” while he was with Raquel. And Lala all mad that Raquel would even entertain Schwartz #vanderpumprules

Nida @nidzi1k @loucr26 Lala can’t judge or criticize Raquel when she messed around with her ex boyfriend James. They both cheated on their partners which is so wrong #pumprules @loucr26 Lala can’t judge or criticize Raquel when she messed around with her ex boyfriend James. They both cheated on their partners which is so wrong #pumprules

RealHousewivesRealTalk @RHRealTalk Raquel is so right, not Lala being a hypocrite in real time! The “67 seconds ago” caption is sending meRaquel is so right, not Lala being a hypocrite in real time! #PumpRules The “67 seconds ago” caption is sending me 😂 Raquel is so right, not Lala being a hypocrite in real time! #PumpRules

#vanderpumprules Lala is talking about Raquel being dumb. She’s not the smartest tool in the shed either! Lala is talking about Raquel being dumb. She’s not the smartest tool in the shed either! 😳 #vanderpumprules

Somebody’s Auntie 🙃 @DeeShanai Make it make sense LaLa! Drinking or not you know that’s out of line #vanderpumprules Make it make sense LaLa! Drinking or not you know that’s out of line #vanderpumprules

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 3, Raquel called Lala a hypocrite when the latter gave a big lecture on friendship and loyalty before telling Raquel about James cheating on her. In the initial phase of former couple Raquel and James Kennedy’s relationship, he slept with Lala after being drunk.

However, in the latest episode, Lala couldn’t digest the idea of Raquel dating her friend Katie’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz.

After Raquel mentioned that she was interested in Tom, Lala said:

“This is when I will step in and defend my friend (Katie) at all costs. And if we want bodies laying everywhere, it’s going to be you hooking up with Schwartz. I mean, I get messy, but like, I wouldn’t even do that.”

Post the lecture, Lala told Raquel about her and James, leaving Raquel heartbroken.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 consists of multiple ex-couples

During or after season 9, three Vanderpump Rules couples announced their separation— Raquel and James, Katie and Tom, and Lala and Randall.

In season 10, Raquel, James, Katie, Tom, and Lala were seen struggling to get over their past and move on. Hence, the girls were upset with each other after finding out that Lala and James cheated on their former partners, and that Raquel was thinking of dating Katie’s ex-husband.

A lot of drama was involved in the reality TV show's season 10 episode 3 due to the same reason. Viewers can watch the episode on Bravo’s website or check local listings for reruns.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

