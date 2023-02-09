Why was Scheana Shay’s husband Brock Davies missing from Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiered on Wednesday, February 8, featuring the cast of the latest season. One of the storylines that was teased in the trailer was Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies, however, the latter didn't make any appearances during the premiere episode.

Shay spoke to Us Weekly to explain her husband's absence and said that he was at home with their toddler, adding that the couple are figuring out their scheduling as they find a balance between navigating the camera and raising their daughter, Summer Moon Honey, who is 22 months old.

The reality star continued:

"So we have my mom [help us babysit], but we try to just keep it us as much as possible. So I’m like, ‘Cool. I just look like the mom going out by herself all the time."

Episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 air weekly on Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana explains why Brock Davie wasn’t a part of the premiere episode

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiered on February 8 with its pilot episode, Breaking Bubbas. While most of the cast was present in the latest segment, Brock Davies, whose wedding to Scheana Shay will be showcased on the show, was not a part of the episode.

In a conversation with Us Weekly, Scheana Shay explained that her now-husband was home taking care of Summer, their first born, whom they welcomed in April 2021. During the conversation, the reality star said that while her mother often helps the Vanderpump Rules couple babysit, they like to be proactively involved as much as possible. She added:

"But it’s, like, we also have a job to do, you know? And we have a kid."

She added that towards the beginning of their parenthood, they were finding a balance between working alongside parenting and having to figure out if they would both go to events. However, Davies reportedly told Shay that since it's the first week of shooting for the new season of the Bravo show, the latter should go "do her thing."

Despite Brock Davies being absent from the season premiere, viewers will definitely see him going forward in upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiered explosively amidst several revelations

The new season started out on an explosive tone and the drama is set to continue throughout. Ahead of the season premiere, many of the cast members opened up about ending their previous relationships, including Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney calling it quits after being together for 12 years, along with Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy ending their relationship as well.

Over the years, Kennedy has been accused of cheating on his now ex-girlfriend Leviss; in Vanderpump Rules season 10’s premiere episode, he opened up about being with other women when he started dating the latter. He told Lana and Maloney that he won’t say anymore, but Katie wasn’t convinced.

Lana then stepped up and said:

"James and I, when we were both very new in our relationship – definitely hooked up."

That’s not the only revelation that was made during the episode; since their divorce in March 2022, Maloney and Schwartz have decided to be friendly and amicable. To ensure that happens, the two have a rule -- to not hook up with someone from the Bravo show’s cast.

The reality star spoke to People at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 premiere event about where she stands with Schwartz and said that they’re neither best friends nor close to each other anymore.

Katie Maloney added:

"Because we have dogs and a lot of love for one another and I just feel like he's still such a huge part of my life and just kind of not having him in my life just feels so weird."

