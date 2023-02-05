How old is Scheana Shay? Life, career and more explored as she appears on Vanderpump Rules season 10

Vanderpump Rules is set to return with another season this week. The upcoming segment will feature a wedding as one of the main cast members will walk down the aisle. Set to appear on the show is Scheana Shay, who will be seen getting married to Brock Davies in season 10.

The 38-year-old's Bravo bio reads as:

"While gearing up for her dream wedding with her dream man, Brock Davies, Scheana Shay is stirring up some drama by being Schwartz’s wingman in the wake of his divorce. When she pushes him to consider potential hookups within the SUR family, Scheana jeopardizes the future of her friendship with a longtime frenemy, Katie."

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will premiere on Wednesday, February 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Meet Scheana ahead of her appearance is Vanderpump Rules season 10

Scheana Shay was born in 1985 and is an American actress, singer, and podcast host. She is an alumnus of Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, California, where she graduated in 2002. This was followed by her time at Azusa Pacific University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 2006.

The reality star was previously married to Mike Shay; the duo tied the knot in 2014 at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. Before getting married, the two dated for three years and were engaged for six months. They separated in 2017.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast member was previously linked to Robert Valletta and Robby Hayes, both of whom were documented on the show.

However, in November 2019, she told Us Weekly that she was in love with Brock Davies, stating that she had been single for so long and that in her previous relationships, she was the one putting in the effort. She further added that she’s never had someone treat her the way she deserves.

She continued:

"So with this one I’m like, you know what? We’re gonna see where this goes and I’m gonna ride this out and hopefully he’s a keeper!"

In 2020, she opened up about having a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy and called the loss devastating. However, four months later, the Vanderpump Rules couple announced another pregnancy and welcomed their daughter, Summer Moon Honey, in April 2021. They got engaged three months later.

The two tied the knot in August 2022, which will be a part of the upcoming Vanderpump Rules season. However, not every one of their co-stars was present. Katie Maloney was apparently eventually uninvited from the wedding, according to Davies.

After an Instagram user commented about the reality star and Scheana’s frenemy missing from the ceremony, the groom replied that she was uninvited and locked up away for a girls’ trip.

Maloney chimed in and commented:

"I’m enjoying all these untruths."

Tune in on February 8 at 9 pm ET on Bravo to watch the season premiere and stream the episodes on Peacock.

