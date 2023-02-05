Where to follow Vanderpump Rules Season 10 cast on Instagram

The highly anticipated Bravo reality series Vanderpump Rules is returning to grace television screens with a brand new installment. Season 10 of the hit franchise is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 pm ET on the American cable television network.

Cast members of the hit series include Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz.

James' girlfriend, Ally Lewber, will be making her debut in the new season, joining the cast along with popular face of the show Charli Burnett. Kristina Kelly, who has appeared in previous seasons of the series, will also be making a return.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 cast members list and Instagram handles

Based on its trailer, Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules seems to promise viewers plenty of quality content. The installment will have cast members address impending issues and get involved in several complicated relationships, ultimately leading to multiple fights and altercations. Viewers will have to tune in to witness all of the drama.

Check out where to follow the cast on Instagram.

1) Lisa Vanderpump

Season 10 of the series will see Lisa Vanderpump expanding her restaurant business with the opening of Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas. At the same time, she will be navigating her life as a grandmother. The Vanderpump Rules star has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and can be followed here: @lisavanderpump

2) Tom Sandoval

The Vanderpump Rules star is gearing up for the upcoming season with fellow cast member Tom Schwartz, as the duo have spent all of their time and energy into the opening of the "future retro" Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge in Las Vegas. During the season, he will also be seen focusing on his band Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Tom can be followed on Instagram: @tomsandoval1

3) Tom Schwartz

In addition to opening the retro lounge with Tom Sandoval, the latest installment from the popular series will focus on Schwartz's life, following his and Katie Maloney's separation after being together for 12 years. Tom Schwartz currently has 988K followers on Instagram and can be followed here: @twschwa

4) Katie Maloney

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will see Katie Maloney being active in the dating scene after her split with Tom Schwartz. She will have her close friends for support as she navigates her current and past relationships.

She can be followed here: @musickillskate

5) Scheana Shay

In the latest season of the Bravo series, Scheana prepares for her highly anticipated wedding to Brock Davies. During the upcoming season, she stirs up some drama by supporting friend Tom Schwartz during his divorce and jeopardizing her relationship with Katie.

Scheana has 1.3 million followers on her Instagram handle: @scheana

6) Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star will be focusing on her new business venture with fellow castmate Katie Maloney. She has 1.3 million followers on Instagram and can be followed here: @arianamadix

7) Lala Kent

Lala will be seen dealing with the aftermath of "a deceitful relationship," and navigating being a single mother while also battling for custody of her daughter Ocean. She currently has 1.7 million followers on her Instagram handle: @lalakent

8) James Kennedy

Vanderpump Rules season 10 will feature James Kennedy's love life and music career taking off. He will be seen spending time with his new girlfriend Ally Lewber, who he met weeks after his break-up with ex-girlfriend Raquel Leviss.

James has 534K followers on Instagram: @itsjameskennedy

9) Raquel Leviss

This season, Raquel Leviss will be at the center of the drama as, according to her bio, she "locks lips with someone that lands her in the middle of the lion’s den, causing more conflict than fun." She will also be seen navigating her single life after her break-up with James.

Leviss boasts a total of 453K followers on Instagram: @raquelleviss

10) Charli Burnett

The Vanderpump Rules star will be seen hustling as a waitress at SUR while also navigating her career as an actress, esthetician, and model. Charli has over 59K followers on Instagram and can be followed: @charliburnett

11) Kristina Kelly

While Kristina will be seen supporting her friend Katie through the latter's issues, she also claims to have personally grown over the past few years and doesn't hold grudges on behalf of her friends now.

She has over 70K followers on Instagram: @kristinakelly

12) Ally Lewber

Ally will be seen navigating her relationship with Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy. According to her bio, she is described as "sweet, optimistic and ambitious — and patient enough to put up with James’ many eccentricities."

The latest addition to the series currently has over 7.8K followers on Instagram: @allylewber

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules will feature old friends getting back together and spending some quality time together while also navigating personal and professional commitments, past issues, scandals, allegations, and more drama than ever before. The series is entering a brand new era with plenty of love, laughter, tears, conflicts, and fights as they deal with complicated dynamics.

Don't forget to tune in to the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

